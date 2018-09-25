Top 5 best storytellers in WWE today

Taking a look at the best storytellers around today!

He's got the whole damn world...in his hands.

There is a grave misconception within those who do not call themselves wrestling fans, about those of us who love this sport dearly. There are some who mock and ridicule us, claiming that we "believe in fake fighting." While we all completely understand that the finishes are indeed pre-determined, there is so much more they are missing from this fascinating industry called professional wrestling.

Like any wrestling fan, it annoys me when non-fans consistently call the sport "fake" and yes, I will always call it a sport. Anyone who can perform the manoeuvres that these WWE Superstars perform on a regular basis...they are certainly athletes, without question. Nonetheless, those who call pro wrestling fake, they have no clue what they are missing. It's not just the hip-tosses and submission manoeuvres that we enjoy. It's the entire package, the actual STORY that is being told. What makes these storytellers unique, is the fact that they tell the majority of their story using their bodies, rather than rehearsed lines.

Granted, there are some who don't quite tell the story as well as others, but at the end of the day, it's a collective effort that when it's put together properly, you are left with a compelling story, unlike anything you will see anywhere else.

With this said, who are some of your favourite storytellers from today's current WWE rosters? After taking an extensive look at what WWE has to offer, we have come up with the following top 5 storytellers in the company today.

#5 Elias

Walk...With...Elias.

When Elias made his NXT debut in 2014, he was relatively an unknown member of the Yellow Brand. In fact, he was used as an enhancement worker in the early stages of his WWE tenure, just jobbing to all of the potential future WWE stars of tomorrow. However, what many of us failed to realize back then, was that Elias was actually going to turn out to be the future top WWE Superstar all along.

During his entire NXT run, Elias remained pretty much off of the radar. But once he got his main roster opportunity, he would take full advantage of it and use this chance to prove to the entire wrestling world that he was much more than just another enhancement talent.

Once Elias was given the green-light, he shocked everyone in route to the top of the main roster, which is where he sits today. In fact, his weekly in-ring pomo skit has quickly evolved into one of the best segments on RAW each week.

Elias has done a fantastic job evolving into the character he is today. His mic skills are among the best in the business and yes, he is one of those heels that the fans cannot help but get behind, hence the reason why the entire crowd constantly screams "walk with Elias!"

