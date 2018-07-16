Top 5 elimination chamber performers of all time

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 31.24K // 16 Jul 2018, 11:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cena has been in some of the best Elimination Chamber matches

WWE is an interesting workplace where people might end up with broken bones or jaws while working. Superstars go through a lot in a match with bodies on the line all the time. Every week the WWE presents us something extra to woo about.

The creative team of WWE has been as efficient as it gets with its occasional introduction of new types of matches. Royal Rumble, Hell in a cell, Punjabi prison match, lumberjack match and so on, the list continues forever.

But one type of match which the WWE universe loves watching the most is the elimination chamber match.

The rules of the match are simple where two men star in the match and 4 other men are locked inside the chamber.

After equal intervals, each chamber opens, and in the end, the last man to successfully eliminates every other competitor wins the match, sounds simple only it's not!

The chamber is made of tons of chains which can break bones, destroy careers and rip the flesh apart. It sounds scary and it actually is scary.

Over the years there have been many chamber matches, many men have participated in the brutal structure but few have stood out out amongst the rest. These five men have been the best performers inside the chamber and their record speaks for itself.

Following are the top five performers inside the elimination chamber matches.

#5 Chris Jericho

Y2J is a bona fide legend of the company

You know what we do to legends like Chris Jericho? You know what we do to men who have been part of most chamber matches? You know what we do to great performers like Chris Jericho who has entertained us for so many years inside the brutal chamber?

Jericho, YOU JUST MADE THE LIST!

Y2J is a bona fide legend of the company. The Canadian has been one of the stars for the company and his gimmicks are well accepted by the WWE universe.

Over the years, Jericho has participated in 10 chamber matches which makes him the most experienced one inside the barbaric structure.

And it won't be an exaggeration to say that the former world champion has been impressive in all of them. Though his winning percentage is slightly low as he has won just 1 out of 10, its the overall persona that makes him so famous.

It was in 2010, at the elimination chamber pay-per-view when Jericho defeated 5 other men including the defending world heavyweight champion - the Undertaker, to become the new World Heavyweight champion.

The match is well remembered for Shawn Michaels' interference which cost The Undertaker his world title and thus Jericho got his first and till date only taste of success inside the brutal structure.

It remains to be seen if we'll see the lead singer of Fozzy inside the structure ever again.