Top 5 Hell in a Cell matches of all time

Fans have witnessed countless fierce rivalries in WWE, and the Hell in a Cell match takes the intensity of these feuds to a whole new level. The concept was designed to provide conclusions to some of the most ferocious storylines. It has lived up to its expectations, to say the least.

Over the years, 50 Hell in a Cell matches have taken place, the first one being 25 years ago. At Bad Blood: In Your House, The Deadman faced The Heartbreak Kid and the bout featured one of the greatest debuts of all time.

As the 14th annual edition of the "Devil's Favorite Playground" comes closer, here are five of the greatest Hell in a Cell matches of all time.

#5. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels - Bad Blood 1997

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Undertaker and Shawn Michaels battle atop the Hell in a Cell at Badd Blood:In Your House in St.Louis Missouri back on October 5,1997. Undertaker and Shawn Michaels battle atop the Hell in a Cell at Badd Blood:In Your House in St.Louis Missouri back on October 5,1997. https://t.co/vpu8OqDzIq

This match took place between two of the greatest superstars of all time. It will always be remembered as one of the greatest encounters to ever take place in WWE.

The Phenom dominated for most of the contest and was seemingly about to win. However, in a shocking turn of events, Paul Bearer appeared at ringside, accompanied by a seven-foot monster. The giant was none other than Kane.

After ripping the door of the cage off its hinges, The Big Red Machine laid out a vicious assault on his brother. Shawn Michaels created history by defeating The Undertaker in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match

#4. Batista vs. The Undertaker - Survivor Series 2007

Batista and Undertaker performed an absolute classic at Survivor Series 2007

The Undertaker has been inside the punishing structure more than anyone else. However, his World Heavyweight Championship encounter with champion Batista will always rank high among all of his appearances.

Just like the first match we talked about, this contest also witnessed a thrilling twist. The Animal and The Phenom pushed each other to their limits before the returning Edge would interfere.

The Rated-R Superstar attacked both competitors, resulting in a double disqualification. The result didn't stop the showdown from becoming one of the best editions of the match.

#3. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair - Hell in a Cell 2016

Flair and Banks stole the show in the main event

We have another first-ever on the list. In 2016, Sasha Banks put her RAW Women's Title on the line against her arch-rival Charlotte Flair in the first-ever Women's Hell in a Cell match.

Charlotte Flair dominated the match for a while before Banks eventually took control. Despite her exceptional performance, The Boss couldn't successfully defend her title.

Two of the most talented women headlined the Premium Live Event for the first time and it was one of the most important steps towards the solidification of the Women's Revolution in WWE.

#2. The Undertaker vs. Mankind - King of The Ring 1998

evboogie.eth @evboogie Undertaker vs. Mankind.

Hell In A Cell

Pittsburgh, PA

June 28, 1998. Undertaker vs. Mankind. Hell In A Cell Pittsburgh, PAJune 28, 1998. https://t.co/YcFIfHdsPL

The Undertaker and Mankind were involved in one of the fiercest rivalries of all time in 1998 when they stepped inside the enormous cell.

The storyline was personal to the extent that both stars decided to start the night on top of the cell. Fans witnessed one of the greatest moments in WWE history when The Deadman threw his opponent off the cage not just once, but twice.

Mankind appeared to be unfit to continue the match. However, his courage made him return to the ring for more.

After an unbelievably violent encounter, The Undertaker hit Mankind with the Tombstone Piledriver to pick up the win.

#1. Triple H vs Shawn Michaels - Bad Blood 2004

Triple H dominated Shawn Michaels at Bad Blood 2004

Shawn Michaels and Triple H were best friends, but things changed when both failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship. The rivalry started when The Cerebral Assassin attacked his best friend in a shocking turn of events.

Shawn Michaels had just returned from a career-threatening injury and the fans were left shocked after Triple H unleashed his dark side. As expected, the match was a classic. Triple H won the match and proved his worth as The King of Kings.

This rivalry is a perfect example of how best friends can turn into bitter enemies. The confrontation might be the best justification for the name of the Premium Live Event. It encapsulated the oncept of Hell in a Cell.

