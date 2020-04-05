Top 5 matches and moments from Night 1 of WrestleMania 36

WWE did very well to put on a great show despite the difficult circumstances.

AJ Styles vs. Undertaker

This year's WrestleMania was scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, due to the current circumstances, WrestleMania 36 was moved to the WWE Performance Center with no fans in attendance.

Some might disagree with the decision, but WWE decided to go on with the show so they give the fans a few hours of entertainment and distraction with everything going on. Here are my top five matches and moments coming out of night one of WrestleMania.

#1 Boneyard Match: AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

A.J. Styles vs. Undertaker

This match took place at a cemetery. A hearse pulled up with The Undertaker's theme playing as some druids pulled out a coffin as AJ Styles came out. Styles mocked The Undertaker as The Phenom returned with his biker gimmick. This was shot like a horror movie and brought a whole different feel to the show.

The Undertaker took control early after he tossed Styles onto a windshield and then shoved him into the grave. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were shown standing next to a wooden house as they called The Undertaker out. 'Taker approached them but was then surrounded by druids. He took out Anderson, Gallows and all the druids, which gave Styles enough time to appear and smash The Undertaker with an actual tombstone and then tackled him through the wooden structure.

Styles nailed The Undertaker with a shovel as he fell into the grave. Styles climbed into a forklift and was going to bury him. Suddenly, The Undertaker appeared behind Styles and attacked him. Styles was chased near the cabin as he ran up a ladder. The Undertaker raised his arms as explosions blew.

The Undertaker then tossed Gallows off the roof before delivering a Tombstone to Anderson on the roof. The Deadman grabbed Styles and chokeslammed him off the roof onto a wooden pallet on the floor. Styles apologized and asked not to bury him. The Undertaker appreciated Styles for putting up a great fight and hugged him. He was about to walk away but he changed his mind and instead booted him into the grave. He dumped dirt into the grave and won the match.

This was awesome as they showed a visual of Styles glove sticking out of the dirt. The Undertaker drove off on his motorcycle as his symbol was blazed on the cabin. This match ruled and was the highlight of WrestleMania as both Styles and Undertaker were excellent here. The visual effect and the way this was done just fantastic. Thumbs up, WWE.

