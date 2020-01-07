Top 5 Matches from night two of Wrestle Kingdom 14

KENTA attacks Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 14

Night two of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 was a very memorable show as Tetsuya Naito made history by becoming the first IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Champion. Naito's celebration was short-lived as he was attacked by KENTA to massive boos. Minoru Suzuki returned and challenged Jon Moxley to an IWGP US Heavyweight Championship match. Chris Jericho defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi as the "forbidden doors" between AEW and NJPW remain closed.

The show also featured some big title changes and also featured the last match in the legendary career of Jyushin Thunder Liger. So without further adieu here are my top five matches from night two of Wrestle Kingdom 14.

#1 IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Double Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito

Okada vs. Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 14

The crowd cheered huge as this had a big match feel as Okada took control early by hitting a running neckbreaker and following with a Macho Man Elbow.

Naito made a comeback by delivering a Super Frankenstiner. Okada hit a Woo dropkick and followed with a standing dropkick sending Naito to the floor. Okada smashed Naito's ankle on the announcer's table which looked brutal. They teased a count-out but Naito made it back into the ring as Okada immediately hit a missile dropkick for a two count.

Okada hit a high angle German suplex but Naito responded with a Tornado DDT and followed with Gloria. The match reached the next level here as Naito hit an avalanche Poison Hurricanrana but Okada kicked out.

There was another great spot as Naito no-sold a standing dropkick and hit Destino but Okada kicked out for an awesome near fall. Fatigue was setting in at this point as they exchanged strikes from their knees. Naito went for Destino but Okada with a Corkscrew Tombstone. Okada followed with a Rainmaker but Naito kicked out at the 30-minute mark.

Naito spat at Okada who responded by slamming his knee onto the mat as the fans booed this. The simplest spots in an Okada match get the biggest reaction as he maintained control and hit a pair of Rainmakers. The crowd went wild as Naito delivered Stardust Press but Okada kicked out at the 35-minute mark. Naito delivered Felencia and followed with Destino for the win which got a massive reaction as the fans erupted.

Naito cut a promo after the match mentioning he would like to have a match again as Okada raised his first in an LIJ way which was a nice touch. KENTA appeared from behind and laid out Naito with a GTS to massive boos.

The match was excellent as they told an incredible story as Naito and Okada showed why they are two of the best wrestlers. The post-match angle was noteworthy as it looks like KENTA is being positioned to challenge Naito for the title.

