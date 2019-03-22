Top 5 Matches of Kofi Kingston's Career

via: wwe.com

Kofi Kingston has taken over the wrestling world with KofiMania becoming the top story on the road to WrestleMania. The WWE fan base is supporting Kingston with the desire to see him dethrone Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship on the biggest stage.

Kofi’s story makes perfect sense as he’s a long-time star that has given us countless memories. However, WWE has always kept him out of the main event picture with his success coming in tag team and mid-card work. Kingston found lightning in a bottle replacing Mustafa Ali in a gauntlet match and the Elimination Chamber match.

Fans remembered just how great Kofi was and decided to rally behind him as the one to end Bryan’s reign. Despite never having a legitimate run before this surge to the top of the Smackdown landscape, Kingston has delivered a hit list of outstanding performances in the WWE world. We will look back at some of his better matches that showcased how great he’s always been.

The different chapters of Kofi’s career certainly show us just how long he’s been working for this run. Find out just which bouts should be watched back to get even more appreciation for KofiMania. These are the top five matches Kofi Kingston has delivered so far in WWE.

#5 Kofi Kingston, Mark Henry, Christian, R-Truth and MVP vs Randy Orton, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Ted DiBiase and William Regal (Survivor Series 2009)

The feud between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton was Kofi’s high point and a low point in his singles run. It showed us the potential of Kingston as a potential main event superstar, but the feud also showed us how much WWE would quit on him. Kofi had an incredible moment at Madison Square Garden destroying Orton in a brawl leading up to this event.

Team Kingston defeated Team Orton in the traditional elimination Survivor Series match. The way Kofi won the match showed just how much the fans believed in him. Kingston pinned both former World Champions Punk and Orton within a few seconds to make the miraculous comeback for his team. The match was extremely entertaining, but it was taken to the next level with Kofi’s incredible win.

