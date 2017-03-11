Top 5 matches of the week (March 5th - March 11th, 2017)

What were WWE's best matches of the week?

by jackwebb1814 Top 5 / Top 10 11 Mar 2017

This is a new weekly feature we are starting at Sportskeeda where we take a look and rank the top five matches of the week on WWE television. The only matches that will be up for consideration are matches held at PPVs, on Raw, SmackDown Live, or NXT. The matches will be ranked from fifth best to the best match of the week.

This week, we had plenty of matches to choose from since we had Fastlane added onto our other weekly WWE programming.

With matchups such as Samoa Joe’s first main roster match with Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns finally getting their hands on each other, and a match that was billed as the “greatest main event in SmackDown history”, which match will come out on top?

#5 Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn at Fastlane

Samoa Joe walked away victorious from his first ever WWE PPV match

For weeks leading up to this match, Samoa Joe and Sami Zayn beat the hell out of each other any chance they got. After a month of growing animosity between the two, they finally got their hands on each other in the squared circle at Fastlane.

Samoa Joe was advertised as a ruthless Superstar that stops at nothing to be the best. However, in this match, he proved to be just as cerebral as he is vicious.

Knowing the bulk of Zayn’s offence was dependent upon his quickness and his non-stop motor, Joe used several different submissions and holds in an attempt to cripple Zayn’s patented offence.

“The Underdog from the Underground” displayed his guts and determination but was no match for the overpowering nature of Samoa Joe.

After Joe dominated most of the match, Zayn found an opening and got some offence in on “The Destroyer” (even hitting a Blue Thunder Bomb on the much larger Samoan Superstar). Joe would kick out before three and the tables would quickly turn back in Joe’s favour.

After another short back and forth that saw Zayn seemingly set Joe up for a Helluva Kick, Joe caught Zayn for a huge Uranage and locked in the Coquina Clutch for the win. Zayn, in true underdog fashion, refused to tap, but instead passed out from the move, giving himself a bit of a moral victory.