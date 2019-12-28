WWE: Top 5 memorable moments of the decade

Samyak Hirawat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

The most memorable moments of the decade.

Another year is coming to an end, and with it, the end of a decade. It has been an interesting decade for WWE and its fans. The company went through various highs and lows. WWE signed a billion-dollar deal with FOX and struck gold with NXT. At the same time, there have been negative reviews from fans around the world, mainly because of poor storylines and misuse of some of the most talented wrestlers on the planet.

Even after such backlash and the arrival of various rival promotions like AEW, they have been able to maintain their position in the pro-wrestling industry.

This decade played witness to some of the most memorable and historic moments in WWE history, and in this article I will try to encapsulate the top 5 memorable WWE moments of the last decade. If you think any other moment also had the potential to be in this list, feel free to write about it in the comments section.

#5 Kofi Kingston wins the WWE Championship

Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35

Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship was an extraordinary tale of an underdog overcoming the odds and achieving his dream.

Even after 11 years of rigorous hard work, Kofi Kingston was still stuck in the mid-card and it looked like that he would never be able to hold the most prestigious title in the company. As it turns out, fate had decided otherwise.

An injury to Mustafa Ali before Elimination Chamber led to Kingston replacing Ali for the WWE Championship match inside the show's eponymous structure. The WWE Universe got behind Kofi and made their voices heard. They made Kofi the hottest Superstar in the company and WWE understood the sentiments of the fans and capitalized on the situation by pushing Kofi into the WWE Championship picture.

Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. It was a huge moment culturally as well as professionally for a man who has dedicated his life to the business. This was definitely one of the most memorable moments of the decade.

1 / 5 NEXT