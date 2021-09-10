Top 5 NJPW stars to make the 2021 PWI 500 list

The 2021 PWI 500 list was released on Tuesday, 7th September. The top ten positions were heavily dominated by AEW, WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

Who were the top five from the most popular premotion in all of Japan? We take a look at who ranked the highest on the 2021 PWI 500 list from NJPW.

5. The Rainmaker, Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada had a quite year but still broke the top 25

Kazuchika Okada is ranked #25 in the 2021 PWI 500 list. It might be surprising to many that Okada isn’t in the top 10 this year, but it'll make sense to those who've watched NJPW over the last year.

Okada racked up wins and had a phenomenal match at this year's Wrestle Kingdom, but with injuries, a global pandemic, and not a single championship win in 2020, it’s been a tough year for The Rainmaker.

4. The Ungovernable One, Tetsuya Naito

The leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon had an intresting 12 months

Tetsuya Naito is ranked #15 in the PWI 500 list. It's one of the few times he has ranked over Okada. Naito has been a workhorse of NJPW for the last five years. He spent half of 2020 as the IWGP Intercontinental and IWGP Heavyweight Champion before losing the latter to Kota Ibushi in the Tokyo Dome on 4th January 2021.

Is the future still bright for the former Stardust Genius? Will he rank higher next year? Those who love Naito and Los Ingobernables de Japon surely hope so.

3. The Dragon, Shingo Takagi ranks high on the 2021 PWI 500 list

Shingo Takagi is the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and made the top ten of the PWI 500

Shingo Takagi is ranked #9 in the 2021 PWI 500 list, and it isn’t that surprising for his long-time fans. With a career spanning over 15-years, Takagi has established himself as one of the most dominant and respected wrestlers in the world. The last six months of 2020 saw Takagi defend and retain the NEVER Openweight Championship, defeating The King, Minoru Suzuki, towards the end of the year.

He lost the championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi before entering the New Japan cup in March 2021. Takagi made it to the final, but lost to Will Ospreay before facing him for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. He lost again, but Championship glory came soon enough.

WIth Ospreay out of action and the championship vacated, the two biggest stars of New Japan went head to head. This was Takagi’s crowning moment as he beat Okada for the top belt in the company. Takagi deserves to be higher on the 2021 PWI 500 list, but there is always next year.

