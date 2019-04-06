Top 5 NXT Superstars that could get a main roster call up after WrestleMania 35

Michael McClead FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 975 // 06 Apr 2019, 20:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NXT Superstars Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano

Now that NXT TakeOver: New York is in the history books, NXT will hit a reset button of sorts. With the biggest show of the year now complete, NXT has a new NXT Champion, a new face of its brand in Johnny Gargano, who will carry the NXT mantle for the foreseeable future. The brand will also lose staples Aleister Black and Ricochet, who wrestled their last match against War Raiders.

The rest of the roster braces, however for the inevitable Superstar Shakeup. The NFL draft-esque event will undoubtedly see NXT Superstars make their way to both the SmackDown Live and RAW rosters to continue their professional wrestling careers on the biggest and brightest stage.

Who does NXT risk losing after WrestleMania 35? We unpack all that and offer in-depth analysis here:

#5 Adam Cole

NXT Superstar Adam Cole

While Adam Cole came up short in his quest to become NXT Champion last night at NXT TakeOver: New York, the loss may end up working in his favor. Cole has shown that he is capable of being a talent that would flourish on the main roster. With his agility, in-ring acumen, and obvious charisma, Cole would instantly energize either the RAW or SmackDown Live brands. Plus, he doesn't have a title to worry about making him all the more draftable.

Cole is ready and available for a main roster call up right now and there would be little adjustment for a Superstar who already lives life in the bright lights of his own ego. Considering Cole reminds many of Shawn Michaels, he may be just what the doctor ordered for a struggling RAW show that outside of Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch lacks Superstar quality charm.

Would Cole bring his Undisputed Era compatriots with him? Similar to the nWo in the late 1990s, Undisputed Era has high value as an invading entity, but that doesn't mean it would happen instantaneously. Cole may arrive, establish himself as a reputable and dangerous singles competitor and then invite Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong to join him, as well. An Undisputed Era invasion would drastically change the main roster landscape.

There are just too many main roster possibilities for Cole to stay in NXT. Imagine bouts against Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, or Shinsuke Nakamura. How about Undisputed Era vs The New Day? With dream matches awaiting, it's only a matter of time before the Adam Cole era begins on RAW or SmackDown Live.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement