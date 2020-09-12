5 potential opponents for Miro in NJPW

Former WWE United States Champion Miro (Rusev) shocked the wrestling world earlier this week when he appeared on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

The crowd went crazy as he made his way to the ring and cut his first promo for AEW. During the promo, Miro would have this to say:

“Ten years in the same house, under the same glass ceiling with imaginary brass ring. Well, you can take your brass ring and shove it up your a**.”

He would finish the promo with aplomb, stating:

"My name is Miro and I'm All Elite."

It has since transpired that Miro’s contract allows him to work for other promotions, specifically, New Japan Pro Wrestling. Other AEW wrestlers such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley have wrestled in NJPW while being contracted to All Elite Wrestling. TNT Champion Broadie Lee also confirmed that his contract allows him to wrestle for NJPW.

A relationship between Miro and NJPW could very well happen as he is just the type of “gaijin” wrestler that the promotion loves to bring in. He’s big, strong, athletic and has fame and recognition.

Miro would be a brilliant fit in Japan and would have some incredible matches with the array of fantastic talent on NJPW’s roster.

In this article, we have put together a list of the top five opponents for Miro in NJPW.

#5 Miro vs. Tomohiro Ishii

NJPW

The Stone Pitbull vs. the former Bulgarian Brute would be as hard-hitting a match as there ever was. These two brawling powerhouses would not only tear the house down, but each other too.

Miro’s athletic powerhouse style would gel perfectly with Ishii’s smash-mouth approach. At the age of 44, Ishii may not be in his prime, but he seems to get better with age and boy can he go.

Matches involving his super-stiff wrestling style are the stuff of legend. He is a consistent, reliable and an incredibly talented cinderblock in shorts, who makes his opponents look just as tough as he is.

A match against, and possible victory over, someone with the status of Ishii would instantly put Miro on the NJPW map.