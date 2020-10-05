Top 5 performers from NXT TakeOver 31 

NXT TakeOver 31 took place in the newly-remodeled Performance Center called the Capitol Wrestling Center. This added a lot aesthetically to this PPV in a lot of ways. The small capacity crowd and gritty type of arena combined with ThunderDome-style virtual fans added a unique atmosphere to this show. However, the NXT roster more than stepped up to provide a highly entertaining two and a half hour event.

We saw many thrilling encounters and surprising moments on NXT TakeOver 31. We also got to witness the return of WWE Superstars to the NXT brand. Most of all, the performers on this night were all looking to outdo one another to stand out on one of the best shows of the year from any WWE brand. From the atmosphere to matches to performances, this felt like the great TakeOvers of old.

With only five matches and all delivering on a certain level, determining who stood out the most could be a daunting task for anyone. In this article, we will highlight the top five performers from NXT TakeOver 31.

#5 Damian Priest

Damian Priest just won the NXT North American Championship in an exhilarating five-man Ladder Match at TakeOver XXX in August. This contest against Johnny Gargano would have to deliver for him to truly prove himself as worthy of the title. This match did just that.

We got a very hot opener here, with the fans in attendance very loud and vocal throughout. Johnny Gargano played a sneaky, conniving foil to Priest in this encounter. However, Damian Priest stood out the most in this NXT TakeOver 31 opening match. The champion showed off his skills in the ring with a nice mix of strength and agility.

His stunning flip dive taking out the security at ringside highlighted his tremendous athleticism. Priest's facial expressions and body language showed his charisma and rockstar presence. In the end, he was able to reverse the One Final Beat from Gargano and hit the Reckoning to get the victory. This was a perfect showcase for Priest in a very good opener to NXT TakeOver 31.