5 surprising moments from NXT TakeOver 31

It was an incredible main event between these two at NXT TakeOver 31.
Brandon Lasher
ANALYST
Modified 05 Oct 2020, 14:01 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
People wondered if Kyle O’Reilly was ready for the NXT main event at NXT TakeOver 31. We can now safely say that the discussion is forever closed.

NXT TakeOver 31 was the best TakeOver show of the Pandemic Era by far. It would likely be considered one of the best TakeOvers overall. We had a fun opener, a surprisingly good Cruiserweight title match, some shocking returns and an excellent main event. With the new set-up for the NXT shows, it seems like NXT is in great shape for the foreseeable future.

While everyone ponders why Johnny Gargano only gave his wife a two count in the NXT Women’s Championship match, here are the top five most surprising moments of NXT TakeOver 31:

#5 The Capitol Wrestling Center debuts at NXT TakeOver 31

The new Capital Wrestling Center almost stole the show on Sunday night.

The one thing you have to love about NXT is it always shows true respect for professional wrestling’s past. That is why it was so neat to see the new and improved Performance Center called the “Capitol Wrestling Center”. It made its impressive debut at NXT TakeOver 31. To see NXT honors the company’s roots was a truly great idea. 

The surprising thing was how the new space actually worked on Sunday night. It had a dark and smoky feel with the fencing and plexiglass on the sides completed the cage fight look. It was good to see some elements of the Thunderdome with the virtual fans as well.

It was even more surprising to see actual fans watching the show as well in 2020. It helped the atmosphere of NXT TakeOver 31 for sure. Let us just make sure the real fans wear masks at all times going forward, please. If they do, the Capitol Wrestling Center will be the highlight of the WWE week each Wednesday night. 

Published 05 Oct 2020, 14:01 IST
NXT TAKEOVER: 31 Legado Del Fantasma Finn Balor Kyle O'Reilly
