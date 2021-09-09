Top 5 WWE Superstars in the PWI 500 list

Pro Wrestling Illustrated recently released its list of the 500 best wrestlers in the world for 2021, with many WWE names in the mix. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was named number one, but which stars from Vince McMahon's promotion ranked the highest?

The PWI 500 is based on several criteria, including in-ring ability, win-loss record, and influence on the sport. The evaluation period for 2021's list was from July 1st, 2020, through June 30th, 2021.

The higher spots have been occupied by some expected names. Four WWE Superstars are in the Top 10, with a further two more in the Top 15. Big E has just missed out on this list, coming in at #13 in the PWI 500.

Anyways, let's take a look at the five highest-ranked WWE Superstars in this illustrious list.

#5 Randy Orton - No. 12 in the PWI 500 (WWE RAW)

Randy Orton ended the first half of 2020 on a high, having defeated Edge in the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' at Backlash. He feuded with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship over the summer and fall, even winning the belt inside Hell in a Cell.

However, The Viper lost it in his first defense to The Scottish Warrior. Orton spent a lot of the following months feuding with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. While the story was questionable, his two victories over The Fiend will have helped a lot in his ranking in the PWI 500.

Following his win over the former WWE star at WrestleMania 37, Randy Orton formed a tag team with Riddle. However, RK-Bro's Tag Team Title win came outside the evaluation period and will be considered for next year's PWI 500.

#4 Finn Balor - No. 8 in the PWI 500 (WWE NXT)

Finn Balor is now a 2x NXT Champion



He now becomes only the third person to hold the title more than once #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/zbe6caY52N — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) September 9, 2020

While he is now on SmackDown, Finn Balor spent a couple of years in NXT before crowds returned in July. He had a stellar run there and enjoyed a seven-month-long NXT Championship reign.

Balor defended the title in hard-hitting clashes against Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne, and Adam Cole. The Prince truly elevated NXT during his time there, rejuvenating his career in the process. He feels like a big star once again, as a result.

If WWE maintains his momentum following his feud with Roman Reigns over the Universal Championship, Finn Balor could have a strong position in next year's PWI 500 too.

