5 released WWE Superstars and their ideal destinations

The annual April mass release date made its return to WWE this month. Once again, several WWE Superstars were released by the company due to alleged budget cuts. But some of the names released this time around on "Black Thursday" were simply unexpected.

In this dreadful time, we have seen the wrestling community stand in solidarity with their beloved superstars. One of the positives of being a WWE Superstar is attaining global recognition. If you have wrestled in WWE, you will likely be in demand by other promotions.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

We know that when one door closes, another opens. Let's hope many of the released WWE Superstars are snatched up quickly. Here are a few ideal destinations for the now-former WWE Superstars.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Kalisto - from WWE to AAA

Kalisto as the United States Champion.

If WWE ever found anyone remotely close to Rey Mysterio, it was Kalisto. Kalisto joined WWE in 2013 and had previously been part of a successful tag team in NXT with Sin Cara. Together as "Lucha Dragons," the high-flying duo captured the NXT Tag Team Championships in 2014.

TODAY IN HISTORY!

NXT - October/16/2014

Lucha Dragons (Kalisto & Sin Cara) defeated Wesley Blake and @WWE_Murphy #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7qc25mce9z — WWE NXT WORLD❤️ (@WWENXTWORLD) October 16, 2016

But the team would go their separate ways with Kalisto becoming a singles competitor. He soon won the United States Championship from Alberto Del Rio in 2015. The WWE Superstar would lose the title but regain it at the 2016 Royal Rumble, making him a two-time United States Champion.

Advertisement

Later on, Kalisto joined the 205 Live roster. There, he would defeat the Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore in a lumberjack match. However, he dropped the title back to Enzo at 2017's TLC pay-per-view. He then formed a partnership with fellow luchadors Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, with the trio calling themselves the "Lucha House Party."

WWE has released Kalisto from his contract, more releases expected today https://t.co/1SxEFsJbfr pic.twitter.com/EB61Q2Ezh6 — WrestlingNews.co - WWE/AEW News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 15, 2021

Kalisto's release is not very shocking as, despite being a talented professional, he has been heavily underutilized in WWE for years. His style would fit perfectly with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, having already wrestled under the brand previously.

Another AAA run would be an ideal start for the former Samuray del Sol. AAA has some solid champions in their company, as well as a working relationship with AEW.

That means Kalisto could have fantastic Lucha libre matches with Fenix, Pentagon Jr, Drago, Daga, Laredo Kid, and even with Kenny Omega, who is the current AAA Mega Champion.

1 / 5 NEXT