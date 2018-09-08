Top 5 Superstars who can dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion

Jitesh Puri FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 12.47K // 08 Sep 2018, 16:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns has finally captured the gold

At SummerSlam 2018, we saw the end of Brock Lesnar's Universal Title reign, and Roman Reigns was finally able to put the beast down, to capture the Universal Championship.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Since then, Roman has been on a roll. He has already defended his title once and is expected to do it again at Hell In A Cell 2018 Pay Per View. Now, many of the fans have questions regarding who will be the one to dethrone the Big Dog.

These are the Top 5 superstars who have the caliber to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

#5 Braun Strowman

Braun has been booked as a monster

When it comes to defeating Reigns, Braun Strowman is the one who has already done it before. The Monster among men is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at Hell in a Cell 2018 Event.

He has probably got the power to defeat Reigns. Strowman is also cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, which makes him look all the more confident.

As we have already seen, Braun Strowman is really the monster when it comes to manhandling people.

We have seen him flip ambulances, throw people all over the arena, and much more. He proved his dominance in the Greatest Royal Rumble Match, by defeating 49 other men to win the event.

He also took care of seven opponents to capture the Money in the Bank contract. His rivalry against Reigns back in 2017 was also pretty admirable.

The Monster Among Men had eliminated five men in a single Elimination Chamber match, which no one else has done yet.

These two competitors have already been rivals before, so they know each other's in-ring ability to a great extent. We're likely to see a great battle at Hell in a Cell, and Braun has the equal probability to win.

1 / 5 NEXT