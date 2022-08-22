The Top 5 Current Triple Crown Champions In WWE

If you look back and examine the list of WWE Triple Crown champions over the years, you will find they're a total of 41 champions to date. The original task of becoming a Triple Crown champion was to win the WWE World, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Championships respectively.

As WWE grew and expanded, the roster was split between two distinct brands (RAW and SmackDown), giving wrestlers a chance to accomplish this feat between both brands.

Today we will rank the Top 5 Triple Crown Champions currently in WWE. These five wrestlers earned this feat by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship, Intercontinental, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

#5 - The Messiah Of All Triple Crown Champions

You may call him a "Messiah" or "Visionary" but you can refer to him as Mr. Triple Crown

We cannot have a Triple Crown list without bringing up Seth Rollins. Rollins has had an amazing WWE career thus far and has no plans of stopping anytime soon. Feuds with the likes of Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Edge, and so many others have only influenced Rollins to evolve and grow his character.

Rollins began his journey by becoming a WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Roman Reigns as part of "The Shield" on May 19, 2013 by defeating Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan & Kane) at Extreme Rules. Rollins would later become WWE Champion in March 2015 at WrestleMania 31 by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Rollins would then go on to become WWE Intercontinental Champion in April 2018 by defeating Finn Balor and The Miz in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 34 to complete his quest as a Triple Crown Champion.

#4 - Acknowledging The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns is an unstoppable Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns may be (arguably) one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all-time. His track record speaks for itself, as he has won just about every WWE Championship in the company. He is currently the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 720 days and counting.

Reigns began his journey alongside Seth Rollins in becoming a WWE Tag Team Champion in the aforementioned event. Reigns won his first World Championship by defeating Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) in November 2015 at Survivor Series. The "Tribal Chief" would then become an Intercontinental Champion by defeating The Miz on an episode of RAW in 2017.

#3 - An "Awesome" Triple Crown Champion

The Miz's journey from reality TV star to Triple Crown Champion has been simply AWESOME!

The Miz had a rough start in WWE beginning in 2007, transitioning from reality TV to The Real World. From competing in WWE's Tough Enough to becoming a "host" for the Divas Search Contest, The Miz found his character and began to build and construct his legacy piece by piece with championships and accolades.

The Miz began his journey by becoming a WWE World Tag Team Champion in 2007 with John Morrison by defeating Matt Hardy & MVP on SmackDown. The Miz would then become the WWE Champion in 2010 by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract against Randy Orton on RAW. In July 2012, The Miz won the WWE Intercontinental Championship by defeating Christian at RAW 1,000.

#2 - The Master of the 6-1-9

One of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all-time is one of the oldest current Triple Crown Champions

Rey Mysterio has had a historic Hall of Fame career dating back to 1989. Despite his injuries and setbacks, it's quite amazing how Mysterio is still going strong in WWE at the age of 47.

Rey Mysterio began his journey by capturing the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships in 2002 with Edge by defeating Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit on SmackDown. He would then achieve his dream of becoming WWE World Heavyweight Champion in April 2006 at WrestleMania 22 by defeating Randy Orton and Kurt Angle in a triple-threat match. Mysterio would go on to become Intercontinental Champion in April 2009 by defeating JBL at WrestleMania 25.

#1 - The Rated R Triple Crown Champion

The Rated R Superstar rounds out our list of Triple Crown champions

Edge is a current WWE Hall of Famer and made a historic comeback to the squared circle in 2020 after having retired from WWE in 2010 due to his neck injuries.

Edge began his journey by becoming the Intercontinental Champion in July 1999, after defeating Jeff Jarrett at a WWE House Show. Edge is the only WWE Superstar to have captured the WWE Tag Team and SmackDown Tag Team Championships respectively (between 2000 and 2002). Lastly, Edge became the WWE Champion and World Heavyweight Champion between 2006 and 2007.

