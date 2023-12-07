Top 5 Unforgettable WWE moves of 2023

What a 2023 it’s been for WWE and wrestling fans around the world. The promotion cemented itself as the undisputed leader of sports entertainment with a blockbuster merger this year. It took a new creative direction under Triple H.

The work rate tremendously improved as well. WWE Superstars gave fans some incredible and unforgettable moves that will remain on the internet for years. The list you’ll see features the likes of Logan Paul and Ricochet.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right into the top five unforgettable WWE moves of 2023 (in chronological order):

#5. Logan Paul & Ricochet’s viral mid-air collision (Royal Rumble 2023)

There’s no denying that Logan Paul is one of the most athletically gifted individuals on the WWE roster.

The Social Media Megastar has completely redefined the term “celebrities inside the ring” with his tremendous agility and work rate.

Expand Tweet

Paul has shown he can do some insane stuff with the right partner inside the squared circle. His mid-air collision with Ricochet from the Men’s Royal Rumble match in January 2023 is a testament to both men’s commitment to the craft.

#4. Montez Ford’s dive from the chamber ceiling (Elimination Chamber 2023)

2023 has been a roller coaster for the Street Profits. From the pair teasing a split to forming an unexpected alliance with Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have given fans many surprises on television.

Speaking of Ford, the former RAW Tag Team Champion gave fans one of the most memorable spots of 2023 at Elimination Chamber. He reached the chamber ceiling and dived on top of the WWE Superstars, taking them all out.

#3. Rhea Ripley’s German Suplex to Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania 39)

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair gave WWE fans one of the greatest matches of this year at WrestleMania 39. They had a terrific bout for The Queen’s SmackDown Women’s Championship on the Grandest Stage of the All.

This match was filled with some crazy spots that left the fans on the edge of their seats. One pivotal moment in the match came when Mami jumped to the second turnbuckle and grabbed The Queen for a released German suplex.

#2. Damian Priest’s Falcon Arrow to Bad Bunny (WWE Backlash 2023)

Damian Priest has had an incredible 2023. The Archer of Infamy emerged as one of the most consistent and reliable superstars on the roster. He’s been involved in some of the best matches and storylines of the year.

His standout performance, arguably, came against Bad Bunny at Backlash 2023. This match was filled with emotion, excitement, and drama.

At one point during the bout, Priest delivered an incredible Falcon Arrow to his opponent from an elevated platform through stacked tables.

#1. Randy Orton’s mid-air RKO to JD McDonagh (Survivor Series: WarGames 2023)

Randy Orton was out of action for 18 months before his in-ring return. The Viper was forced to take a break from active in-ring competition after the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown. He underwent back surgery and came back stronger and healthier.

Orton returned to the squared circle at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Fans were skeptical of the Viper pulling out an RKO because of the move’s effect on the user. Orton surprised everyone when he hit JD McDonagh with a mid-air RKO to a massive pop from the crowd.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here