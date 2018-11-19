Top 5 Women who can fill out SmackDown's Survivor Series Team

SANitY's insane Nikki Cross could give SmackDown Live a huge advantage at Survivor Series

Though Charlotte was probably set to lead Team SmackDown against Team Raw at this year's Survivor Series, an unfortunate injury to SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch brought the Queen into a dream match against Ronda Rousey. With Charlotte now slotted into a match against the Raw Women's Champion, SmackDown is one member shy of a full Survivor Series Team.

With Raw's team consisting of Nia Jax, Tamina, Mickie James, Natalya, and Ruby Riott, the Blue Brand has a tough battle ahead of them. Carmella, Naomi, Asuka, and Sonya Deville will have to pull out some impressive moves to emerge victorious tonight, as well as find a worthy fifth member of their team.

There are a handful of stars, past, present, and future, who could make a mark at Survivor Series and lead the Blue Brand to victory.

#5 Lita

The Hall of Famer has already appeared a handful of times in 2018

The Extreme Diva has made a few appearances throughout 2018, taking part in the first ever Woman's Royal Rumble along with a tag team match with her longtime friend/rival Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution.

Lita has also been working with the WWE prior to this year, working pre-show panels and commentary for multiple events. With her triumphant return this year, the Hall of Famer proved she still had what it takes to compete at a high level in the WWE. With team SmackDown down a member, why not call in a favor and bring a little extreme energy to the team?

After all, Lita's latest appearances for Raw involved some heated debates against Alexa Bliss, Raw's team captain, and Mickie James, who will be joining Raw's All-Star lineup.

It's safe to say that there's some unfinished business between Lita and Micke James, so why not let the former Women's Champion lead Team SmackDown to glory at Survivor Series?

