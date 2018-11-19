×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Top 5 Women who can fill out SmackDown's Survivor Series Team

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
239   //    19 Nov 2018, 00:59 IST

SANitY's insane Nikki Cross could give SmackDown Live a huge advantage at Survivor Series
SANitY's insane Nikki Cross could give SmackDown Live a huge advantage at Survivor Series

Though Charlotte was probably set to lead Team SmackDown against Team Raw at this year's Survivor Series, an unfortunate injury to SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch brought the Queen into a dream match against Ronda Rousey. With Charlotte now slotted into a match against the Raw Women's Champion, SmackDown is one member shy of a full Survivor Series Team.

With Raw's team consisting of Nia Jax, Tamina, Mickie James, Natalya, and Ruby Riott, the Blue Brand has a tough battle ahead of them. Carmella, Naomi, Asuka, and Sonya Deville will have to pull out some impressive moves to emerge victorious tonight, as well as find a worthy fifth member of their team.

There are a handful of stars, past, present, and future, who could make a mark at Survivor Series and lead the Blue Brand to victory.

#5 Lita

The Hall of Famer has already appeared a handful of times in 2018
The Hall of Famer has already appeared a handful of times in 2018

The Extreme Diva has made a few appearances throughout 2018, taking part in the first ever Woman's Royal Rumble along with a tag team match with her longtime friend/rival Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution.

Lita has also been working with the WWE prior to this year, working pre-show panels and commentary for multiple events. With her triumphant return this year, the Hall of Famer proved she still had what it takes to compete at a high level in the WWE. With team SmackDown down a member, why not call in a favor and bring a little extreme energy to the team?

After all, Lita's latest appearances for Raw involved some heated debates against Alexa Bliss, Raw's team captain, and Mickie James, who will be joining Raw's All-Star lineup.

It's safe to say that there's some unfinished business between Lita and Micke James, so why not let the former Women's Champion lead Team SmackDown to glory at Survivor Series?

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Survivor Series 2018 Nikki Cross Kairi Sane
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
Top 5 traditional Survivor Series matches
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018: 5 Women for Team Raw 
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 Survivor Series PPV's
RELATED STORY
5 Interferences to look out for at Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
Rebooking Survivor Series 2017
RELATED STORY
Possible Outcomes For Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 shocking bookings in the history of Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
Top 5 picks for the Raw women's team | WWE Survivor...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 WWE Survivor Series teams of all-time  
RELATED STORY
Predicting Smackdown's Survivor Series Men's Team
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us