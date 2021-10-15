Top 5 WrestleMania celebrity guests of the past decade

The grandeur of WrestleMania always brings out the biggest stars from around the world. The very best stars from sports, music and entertainment make their presence felt at WWE's biggest event of the year.

In the past we've seen names like Mr. T, Pamela Anderson, Muhammed Ali, Motörhead and Mike Tyson all appear in some capacity. That being said, let's take a look at the top five WrestleMania celebrity guests of the last decade.

#5 Michael Che and Colin Jost at WrestleMania 35

Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live fame appeared on the March 4, 2019 episode of Monday Night RAW.

In a backstage segment, they were confronted by The Monster Amongst Men Braun Strowman. Colin Jost disrespected Braun by questioning pro-wrestling's legitimacy. Strowman responded by choking Jost. An act which ultimately struck fear in the pair.

The duo tried to apologize to the former WWE Universal Champion by buying him a car. Strowman decided to use his monsterous strength to tear the car apart in the parking lot.

Eventually, Braun invited Jost to compete with him in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania. Che agreed for Jost, who then confirmed Che would also compete in the match.

Things didn't get any better for the Saturday Night Live pair at WrestleMania. In fact, they both decided to hide under the ring for the majority of the Battle Royal. In the end, they entered late trying to eliminate Strowman, only for Braun to overpower them and throw them outside of the ring to win the match.

Later in the night, in the treatment room, there was more disaster for Jost and Che. The host for the night, Alexa Bliss, appeared to advise them that Braun is really a nice guy and that two doctors would now examine them. The doctors turned out to be Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, with Nash putting on a rubber glove advising that he was ready for their prostate examination.

All in all, many in the WWE Universe may wonder what was the point of it all. Braun Strowman spoke to Sports Illustrated to state the whole storyline was good for his character:

"'Mania was great, I had the opportunity to work with some pop culture guys doing a little bridging outside of the gap of what I’ve normally done with my character. That was a good thing because it got my face out in front of more mainstream media and audiences that don’t necessarily watch wrestling. We were just talking about this at work, and I want to say it had 257 million views in outlets outside of wrestling in a matter of a week. It wasn’t ideally what I wanted to do at WrestleMania, but it was a good thing to do at WrestleMania," Braun Strowman said. (h/t The Sportster)

Jost and Che are yet appear in WWE since their WrestleMania storyline with Braun.

