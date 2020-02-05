Top 5 WWE matches from January 2020

The first month of 2020 has come and gone and WWE has already had two special events and twelve weekly shows on cable. With all the shows that have happened, there have also been tons of matches on each show and some matches stand out more than others.

The list will contain title matches, multiple champions and matches from both WWE and NXT. Becky and Asuka was a very good match, as was Kay Lee Ray and Rhea Ripley from this past month, however, niether in my opinion cracked the top five. This list however does feature one match from NXT specifically from the When World's Collide event.

In this list, I'll be taking a look at what I believe to be the top five matches thus far in 2020 in the WWE and NXT. I urge you to let us know your thoughts on the list as well as, give us your top five matches in the comment section thus far in 2020.

#5 Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits vs. The Club

For so long the tag team division on Monday Night Raw was given minimal time and was often just a squash match to get the champions on the show. However, on the January 6th episode of Raw, there was a triple threat for the WWE Tag Team Championships with The Viking Raiders defending their titles against both Gallows & Anderson and The Street Profits.

The Profits would get a fantastic entrance to give this match an even bigger feel. This match showcased all the best of each of the talents in this match, Gallows had spots to show off his size and strength, Anderson to show his technical prowess, the Viking Raiders to show off their athletic ability despite their size and the same goes for the Street Profits.

The match went nearly twenty minutes and had action both inside and outside the ring and ended in a fantastic way. The match would end with the Viking Raiders picking up the pinfall victory and retaining their championships. The Viking Raiders wouldn't keep their titles too much longer as they would eventually lose them to Murphy and Rollins.

