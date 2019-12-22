Top 5 WWE matches of 2019

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

Gargano Vs Cole was one of the best feuds of 2019

2019 has been an interesting year for WWE. While the company has been through some rather testing times due to falling TV ratings and live event attendance, they are the most profitable they have ever been. 2019 has been a great year for WWE as far as mainstream exposure, reach and recognition is concerned. The partnership with FOX has helped the company endear itself to the mainstream audience.

In addition to that, the company has signed a plethora of new multi-year TV rights deal for its premier programming, RAW and SmackDown, amounting to billions of dollars. And then, we have the company's partnership with Saudi Arabia, which, although controversial, has been a huge money-spinner for the company.

The year has also some great matches. While the creative side of things has left a lot to be desired, we can't falter the performers, who have more often than not, killed it inside the squared circle.

Here are our picks for the five best WWE matches from 2019:

#5 Io Shirai vs Candice Le Rae ( NXT Takeover: Toronto)

Shirai and Le Rae had the best women's match of 2019 at NXT Takover: Toronto

One of the most underrated matches of the year, this one was a combination of great storytelling and immaculate in-ring action. Io Shirai and Candice LeRae had formed a close friendship during their time in NXT. The duo had an almost identical path to the black and yellow brand. Candice was by Shirai's side whilst she was gunning for Shayna Baszler and the NXT Championship. Following a failed attempt at capturing the NXT Women's Championship, Shirai would finally snap and attack Le Rae, turning heel in the process.

Shirai's turn to the dark side was one of the best in recent memory. The Japanese-sensation made some sweeping changes following her heel turn which included a new theme song and attire. Shirai's demeanor also saw a drastic change as she started getting more vicious inside the ring. While her move set, more or less, remained the same, her aura and mannerism made them look brutal.

This was LeRae's debut match at a Takeover. After being consistently overlooked for more than a year, this was her opportunity to shine on the big stage and boy, did she capitalize. Tenacious C proved why she is one of the best female performers in the world. This match solidified LeRae as a top star in the female division and helped her become more than just Mrs. Johnny Gargano.

Shirai and Le Rae fought a high fast-paced style with numerous high-spots and false finishes. Both the ladies brought a level of aggression and intensity throughout the match. The finish of the match saw Shirai lock in the Koji clutch with Le Rae passing out after being in the hold for a few minutes, thus giving Shirai the win via technical submission.

1 / 5 NEXT