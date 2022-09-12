Top 5 WWE Men's matches of the year so far and why

As we enter the fall season of the WWE calendar, we look back at some of the more memorable matches we have seen over the last nine months.

There is no off-season in professional wrestling, especially for WWE Superstars who are on the move 365 days a year. However, it is surprising that most athletes compete at an elite level, consistently putting on a show for their loyal fans.

This year has been no different as the WWE Universe has been treated to several instant classics. In this listicle, we look back at the top 5 matches of the year and explain why they earned the spot.

#5. The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro - WrestleMania Backlash, May 2022

The Bloodline stood tall at the end of WrestleMania Backlash

The WWE Universe was appalled and underwhelmed that WrestleMania Backlash would not feature a Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match, only a month removed from The Show of Shows. Instead, the company booked a random six-man tag team match between the makeshift trio of RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline.

However, very few fans were left complaining once the six men stole the show at WrestleMania Backlash. The action started slow, with both teams frequently exchanging tags, but it soon caught up the pace, and the crowd was on the edge of their seats for more than twenty minutes.

The match was incredible for many reasons. Firstly, it established Roman Reigns as a special attraction. The Tribal Chief was used sparingly and smartly. He pinned Matt Riddle to take the win for his team.

His staredown with Drew McIntyre and minor skirmish, which ended The Scottish Warrior being Rock-bottomed through the announce table, set the stage for a potential encounter down the line.

Secondly, it set the stage for the hottest programs over the summer. Reigns was penciled in to face Riddle, McIntyre, and Randy Orton, and the main event of WrestleMania Backlash laid the foundation. Unfortunately, the match with Orton never happened, as The Viper suffered an untimely back injury.

Lastly, the in-ring action was above-par. It wasn't a technical classic but an all-out war between the two teams with no remorse. Orton, as expected, went on an RKO Fiesta.

McIntyre Claymored everything and everyone in his sight. The Original Bro's RKO from the top rope was beautifully executed. The live crowd was left in total amazement.

#4 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - WWE Clash at the Castle, September 2022

This one is a recent addition to the list and ties in closely with the previous entry. While the hellacious six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash teased Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, WWE waited for more than four months to finally book this blockbuster showdown for Clash at the Castle.

Thankfully, there was legitimate fuel and heat behind their colossal encounter in Cardiff, where The Scottish Warrior had the home-field advantage. McIntyre earned a shot at Reigns' Undisputed Championships by besting Sheamus in a Good Old Fashioned Donny Brook Match.

Before their encounter, the two-time WWE Champion took The Usos and Sami Zayn out of the mix, ensuring a fair fight.

McIntyre and Reigns stole the show in one of the best main events of the year in Cardiff. It was a back-and-forth encounter filled with drama, chaos, and emotion. The packed crowd backed their hero in The Scottish Warrior, who kept fighting back. Both men dug deep into their arsenal, with each man executing their finisher for near-falls.

The encounter was memorable because of the drama it involved. Karrion Kross got involved in the early goings, distracting McIntyre and allowing Reigns to take advantage. Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract mid-way during the match, only to be knocked out by Tyson Fury at ringside. We thought The Scottish Warrior would win before Solo Sikoa interfered and cost him the match.

The night also showed a different side of McIntyre's character. He was motivated and emotional at WWE Clash at the Castle. Although he lost, he earned everyone's respect, including The Gypsy King.

#3. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match - SummerSlam, August 2022

It's almost impossible to keep Roman Reigns out of this list, but this is the third time The Head of The Table has made this list. However, this time, Brock Lesnar was the star of the night, putting on a fantastic show for the packed stadium in Nashville.

The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate have gone to war countless times in the last several years. WWE fans were less thrilled about yet another showdown between the two fierce rivals, even with the Last Man Standing stipulation. However, Reigns and Lesnar outdid themselves at SummerSlam and silenced all critics.

It wasn't the typical Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match that you'd expect: A multitude of German suplexes, followed by each man executing their finishers for several near-falls. This time around, it was a chaotic fight. The Beast came out in a tractor like a true cowboy. He jumped out of the vehicle to take Reigns out to start the match.

That was only the beginning for Reigns, and Lesnar left the ringside trainwreck. The Conqueror flipped over the ring with his tractor, sending his rival to the outside. He laid out Paul Heyman with an F5 through the announce table. Theory tried to cash his Money in the Bank contract, but The Beast stopped him dead in his tracks with an F5 at ringside.

Ultimately, it took the entire Bloodline to put Lesnar down for the ten count. Reigns blasted his opponent with several shots to the head with the title, then buried him under a pile of rubble with The Usos to retain his championship.

At SummerSlam, The Beast Incarnate showed the fans that he was a true entertainer and a genuine sportsman for putting Reigns over clean. The Last Man Standing Match also marked a definitive end to the profoundly personal program between the two rivals.

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match - WWE Hell in a Cell, June 2022

Cody Rhodes is not human!

You know that a match needs to be absolutely impeccable for Dave Meltzer to rate it as five stars, and that is exactly what Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins accomplished in their epic Hell in a Cell clash.

Their initial encounter at WrestleMania Saturday was phenomenal, but they outdid themselves at WrestleMania Backlash the following month. However, they exceeded all expectations and put together a perfect match inside Hell in a Cell under unfavorable conditions.

The American Nightmare entered the cell with a torn pectoral muscle, and a collective hush swept through the crowd as he unveiled his shoulder. Being the master manipulator, WWE's Visionary was in full "Joker" mode at HIAC. He wore attire with polka dots to the ring, playing mind-games with Rhodes by mocking his late father.

Rollins showed no mercy, working on the shoulder of Rhodes, whose pectoral muscle worsened over the hellacious affair. The Visionary put his foe through a table with a Buckle Bomb and used the cell to his advantage to torment his opponent. The American Nightmare bravely fought back, executing a series of Cross Rhodes for the definitive victory.

This match rightfully deserved a five-star rating. The returning Rhodes, looking to write the perfect comeback story, was not going to give in to the cynical Rollins, who would do about anything to get into his opponent's head. The HIAC match solidified the younger Rhodes brother's top-tier talent to the casual WWE fan.

The American Nightmare showed immeasurable passion, charisma, patience, and tenacity that night, and he earned everyone's respect.

#1. Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus for The Intercontinental Championship - WWE Clash at the Castle, September 2022

Speaking of five stars, the latest match to earn that exceptional rating is Gunther vs. Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle. Fans knew they would witness an all-out war, and it was, by far, the most brutal and memorable contest of the night.

The Celtic Warrior and The Ring General worked a masterpiece, telling a brilliant story. Sheamus was the veteran underdog, heading into the match with massive support. He was looking to win the Intercontinental Championship to become a Grand Slam Champion, but the mighty Gunther stood in his path. The Austrian Anomaly was in no mood to drop his title, and he brought the fight.

Gunther made good on his promise to chop The Irishman to pieces as the former WWE Champion's chest was scarred with painful welts and bruises. Sheamus kept fighting back, pulling out all the stops. We saw him execute the Celtic Cross after such a long time.

Despite his valiant effort, The Celtic Warrior lost after the champion incapacitated him with a wicked Lariat.

At Clash at the Castle, Sheamus solidified himself as a first-ballot future Hall of Famer. The underappreciated veteran received an incredible ovation and started trending on Twitter.

On the other hand, Gunther became more of a star that night, having gained considerable momentum following his dominating victory over the former United States Champion.

