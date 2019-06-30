×
Top 5 WWE Moments of the Week: June 23-29th, 2019

Brandon Lasher
Top 5 / Top 10
265   //    30 Jun 2019, 06:41 IST

Will we be seeing these three on our television screens again? It is like the 1990s all over again!
Well, that was certainly quite a week in the WWE.

WWE Stomping Grounds certainly exceeded its low expectations on Sunday night. It might have been a very predictable show but it was filled with many fan pleasing moments.

The rest of the week provided some real true surprises, shocking moments and dramatic changes that will certainly affect the weekly programming for a long time to come.

WWE needed some real change and this week certainly provided it for the rest of the summer.

As I am still figuring out why Vince McMahon is turning to guys from the 1990’s to help his current product, I will try to distract myself and present my list of the top five WWE moments of the week from June 23-June 29, 2019:

#5 Stomping Grounds Exceeds Its Low Expectations

Did you know these two were dating? The WWE doesn't seem to mention it too much.
Stomping Grounds certainly looked like a true disaster in the making. The card was full of rematches and matches with little significant build. The low ticket sales and numerous photos of covered sections at the Tacoma Dome didn’t help set up the show for a lot of success.

The show certainly exceeded those low expectations. Every match on the card was solid to good. All the matches were over ten minutes and this gave the performers some real time to shine.

It didn’t matter what people think of the storytelling, the Superstars are still great if given some time to tell a story. WWE Stomping Grounds was a solid show and that makes it a big moment in this interesting week.


