Top 5 WWE Performers of the Week (22nd to 28th June, 2019)

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 68 // 28 Jun 2019, 20:30 IST

Ricochet won the United States Championship at Stomping Grounds

WWE presented it's curiously named, Stomping Grounds pay per view on June 23, 2019, and followed that up with some better than usual episodes of Raw and Smackdown as the long build to Summerslam and medium term build to the always entertaining Extreme Rules show in July began to take place.

So, once again, in this countdown, it's time to look at the top 5 WWE performers of the week.



#5 Ricochet

Few expected Ricochet to dethrone United States Champion, Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds but the NXT graduate upset the odds to win his first title on the main roster. It was an excellent match too. Ricochet portrayed the role of resilient babyface to perfection and had the fans in attendance at the Tacoma Dome in Washington cheering his every move as he eventually outmaneuvered Joe's aggressive offense with an array of dazzling aerial and athletic moves to score the pin and the belt.

The win was made to feel even bigger with the new champion being congratulated by other stars backstage and his NXT mentor, Triple H most significantly.

WWE followed up Ricochet's win by pitting him against former two time WWE Champion, AJ Styles on the June 24, 2019 episode of Raw. In another terrific match-up, this time Ricochet came up short, falling to defeat by pinfall.

You can argue whether it was a sensible move for Ricochet to lose cleanly 24 hours after his biggest WWE win to date, but if the follow up is an extended feud with Styles where Richochet can earn a win, that will be a stature enhancer for sure.

This has to go down as a successful week for the 30-year-old grappler and he is the best bet out of the current crop of NXT graduates to have a successful main roster career.

Hopefully, his career trajectory can continue to rise and he can become a regular fixture on this list.

