Top 5 WWE performers of the week (January 17- January 23, 2021)

This past week of WWE programming featured the return of the Fight Pit, multiple Championship matches, and the progression of numerous heated rivalries. And it's safe to say that WWE performers managed to hit it out of the park yet again.

The latest edition of WWE RAW was quite decent, considering the unavailability of several top Superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee, The Fiend, Edge, etc. Numerous intriguing matches were the highlight of the show. These matches included Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and AJ Styles vs. Ricochet.

On NXT, fans were treated to several high-octane first-round matches in the annual Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. On the other hand, NXT UK continued its streak of running action-heavy episodes.

On Friday, another star-studded edition of WWE SmackDown took place. Even though the in-ring product this week wasn't on par with the Blue Brand's recent outings, the storyline progressions made up for it.

That being said, let's take a look at the five best WWE performers of this week.

#5 Kay Lee Ray (Successfully defended the WWE NXT UK Championship yet again)

At this point, it's fair to assume that Kay Lee Ray will remain the NXT UK Women's Champion forever. After all, she has held the title for over 500 days. Her illustrious reign has seen her toppling numerous challengers such as Piper Niven, Toni Storm, and most recently, Jinny.

Jinny was quick to insert herself into the title picture following the culmination of the Kay Lee Ray/Piper Niven feud. And the two ended up squaring off on the latest edition of WWE NXT UK.

Even though the match quality didn't surpass some of Ray's best bouts, it was an intriguing back-and-forth affair.

And when all was said and done, the Scottish Sensation did what she does best and that is to retain her Championship against all odds. It will be exciting to see if Kay Lee Ray manages to hold on to the NXT UK Women's Championship through 2021.