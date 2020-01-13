Top 5 WWE Royal Rumble PPVs of all time

It's the most exciting show of the year.

We are under two weeks away from the first pay-per-view of the year, and the decade, the Royal Rumble. It is possibly the most anticipated show on the WWE calendar, because of the Royal Rumble match. The intrigue, drama, and excitement linked to the 30-person match are unlike anything in the entire wrestling industry.

But there is more to the event other than the Rumble matches. While the titular gimmick match would obviously take up the majority of the show, other matches are also required in order to make the show successful. It isn't easy to evaluate a pay-per-view like that, but it is worth a go.

Here are the five greatest WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-views of all-time. But first, a couple of honorable mentions.

Royal Rumble 2007 (Undertaker wins)

Royal Rumble 2010 (Edge wins)

Royal Rumble 2016 (Triple H wins)

#5 Royal Rumble 2000

This was prime Attitude Era WWF.

Out of every event on this list, Royal Rumble 2000 might have the least engaging Rumble match. Aside from a few names like The Rock and Big Show, it was filled with midcarders and the winner was fairly obvious. The end of the match was also pretty controversial.

Luckily, the rest of this pay-per-view was just pure Attitude Era fun. It opened with one of the hottest debuts in WWE history, as Tazz made his first appearance with the company against Kurt Angle. This would eventually remain the peak of his WWE career.

The Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz had a thrilling tables match, one that set the stage for the iconic triple threat TLC matches between the two sets of brothers as well as Edge and Christian. But the show was stolen by the Street Fight between Triple H and Cactus Jack, for the WWF Championship.

This match was brutal, in a better way than Mick Foley's 'I Quit' Match against The Rock one year prior. There was the iconic use of thumbtacks, among other things, which ended up making Triple H's career. That was the night that made The Game.

