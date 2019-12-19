Ranking every WWE PPV in 2019 from worst to best

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 19 Dec 2019, 04:25 IST SHARE

2019 was a decent year for pay-per-views.

2019 is nearly in the books and what an eventful year it has been.

Through the constant spikes and struggles of WWE programming in terms of ratings and quality, the one constant has usually been solid pay-per-view action. Granted, not every major show hit the mark, but a fair amount of them have done a good job in proving that WWE is not heading into a crisis.

Even with some questionable creative decisions, today's WWE roster is arguably the most talented it has ever been. WWE sometimes suffers from a lack of general direction, so the build to various pay-per-view events have not filled the fans with confidence. This was a large factor in some of the later shows of 2019.

There were fourteen main roster pay-per-views this year, with two of them emanating from Saudi Arabia, and most of them ranged from decent to great. Here is every single one of them ranked, from the bottom to the top.

#14 Super ShowDown

Shows from Saudi Arabia have been very hit-or-miss.

Entering into their second year of a ten year contract, WWE's stadium shows in Saudi Arabia came off with a pretty lacklustre feel. Presentation-wise they rival WrestleMania, but in-ring action is not at quite as high of a standard. The third show emanating from the KSA might be the least entertaining yet. With the name recycled from 2018's Melbourne, Australia pay-per-view, Super ShowDown was not exactly super. A promised cash-in from Brock Lesnar against Seth Rollins was stopped in its tracks, while Shane McMahon shockingly became the first person to pin Roman Reigns since his return to WWE earlier this year.

Some of the high points included a Triple H vs. Randy Orton match that was good, although it wouldn't rival most of their other exciting encounters, and Mansoor, WWE's first Saudi Arabian Superstar, winning the biggest battle royal (51 wrestlers) in WWE History. However, Super ShowDown's legacy remains largely negative because of its main event. Initially a dream match, The Undertaker vs. Goldberg quickly turned into a depressing tale of two legends past their prime who shouldn't have been in a ring together. Both men nearly suffered career-ending injuries and the match was, admittedly by both men, less than stellar to say the least.

Fortunately, both men returned for one more match each in the next few months to clear everyone's memories of their, well, difficult encounter.

1 / 9 NEXT