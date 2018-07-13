Top 5 WWE Rumors of the week(13th July)

What is next for The Beast Incarnate?

We are now just a couple of days away from Extreme Rules and it is safe to say that the card has shaped up to be an exciting one. While a few top Superstars will, unfortunately, be absent from the show, all the Title matches have been built up quite well and the multiple matches with special stipulations are sure to be captivating.

The go-home shows of Raw and SmackDown Live before Extreme Rules were quite disappointing as a whole but did have a few good segments. Raw opened with an all-out brawl between Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns which did well to hype the match between the two men; fans were promised a dream match on free television between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, but as it turned out, the two were involved in a tag team match instead. Rusev gained momentum heading into his Championship match on Sunday after pinning the US Champion Jeff Hardy.

Moving on to the women's division, while it might be a good thing that WWE is open to inter-gender matches again, the lumberjack match between Ellsworth and Asuka was a disaster. Ellsworth will now be suspended in a shark cage for the match between Asuka and Carmella this Sunday.

With all that in mind, let us list out the top rumours in the world of WWE this week.

Honourable mentions:

Paul Heyman might be taking up a new role as a writer for Raw.

Bobby Roode might be heading for a heel turn, which might be the reason why he lost against Mojo Rawley this past week.

SmackDown Live might be getting a new logo/stage design after moving to Fox.

#5 Why these Superstars will miss Extreme Rules

Banks and Bayley deserve a better storyline

Many top Superstars are set to miss out on this Sunday's PPV including Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Miz, just to name a few. The reason behind the Hollywood A-Lister missing the event is said to be because he is scheduled to take part in the MLB All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game on July 15th, the same day as Extreme Rules.

Coming to Sasha Banks and Bayley, they are currently involved in a storyline where they are undergoing counselling to clear out their differences (never mind that differences are supposed to be settled in the ring in WWE). The reason behind the eventual fight being held off for now might be because WWE is planning to have a match between the women at SummerSlam this year, which will air from Brooklyn - where the women had their iconic NXT match.