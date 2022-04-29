Top 5 current WWE Superstars over the age of 40 

The WWE roster has wrestlers of all ages. From rookie youngsters to established veterans, the locker room is accommodative of one and all.

Different superstars age at different rates. Some slow down immensely as age catches up with them, while others seem to adapt and get better as the years go by. Many fans and critics differentiate the legends from the great ones based on their longevity and ability to perform at a high level in their twilight years.

It is always amazing to see wrestlers age like wine. Even though their prime years may be behind them, their experience, knowledge and skillset keeps them relevant and entertaining as ever.

In that regard, here are five top WWE Superstars who are above the age of 40, but continue to deliver the goods.

#5. On our list of top 5 WWE Superstars above the age of 40: Bobby Lashley

Lashley is doing his best work in his forties

Bobby Lashley is a WWE Superstar who has routinely laughed in the face of age. At the age of 45, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

The physical condition Lashley is in is stunning, as is his in-ring work. This past year has been the best of his WWE career. In that time, he won the WWE Championship and defeated the likes of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. The All Mighty could well wrestle into his fifties and keep up the high standards he has set for himself.

#4. AJ Styles is a full-timer even at 44

AJ Styles is that one wrestler whose prime is everlasting

People have long called AJ Styles the best wrestler on the planet. Fast-forward to the present day and fans are still calling him that despite him being 44 years old.

Styles is the epitome of perfection in professional wrestling. His in-ring work is second to none, with the perfect mixture of power and high-flying offense. Even in his mid-forties, The Phenomenal One is an elite competitor who can have a great match with a broomstick.

Age is just a number as far as Styles is concerned. When he eventually does hang up his boots, there is no doubt he will retire as an all-timer. However, given how he is very much a benchmark for his peers, we don't see that day coming anytime soon.

#3. Edge hasn't lost a step even at 47

Edge retired in 2011 after a severe neck injury. At that time, he was 37 years old, leaving fans upset that they couldn't see him perform for another decade. However, he returned to action against all odds after a nine-year absence.

Despite the euphoria surrounding his comeback, the WWE Universe was worried that Edge may not be the same performer in his forties. However, the 48-year-old has exceeded all expectations and reminded fans that class is permanent.

By tweaking his approach in the ring, The Rated-R Superstar is currently mixing it up with the very best in the business. We all thought we knew him, but we were all wrong. No wonder he calls us sheep these days.

#2. Randy Orton is at the top despite turning 42

Orton is performing at the highest level despite being 42 years old

If you don't have Randy Orton on your all-timer list, you are living in cuckoo land. He is one of the most popular superstars in the history of WWE and has held more championships than one can keep track of.

However, what makes Orton a legend is the fact that he has taken to the ring for 20 years without a break. Even as he recently celebrated his 42nd birthday, there is nothing to suggest that he has lost a step. The Viper is very much at the top of his game and is presently the RAW Tag Team Champion along with Riddle.

Orton looks to be in the physical shape and mental state to wrestle for the next decade or so. The 14-time world champion looks set to dominate for the rest of his forties and beyond, and we are all for it.

#1. John Cena continues to strive at 45

John Cena's transition into Hollywood has made him more famous than he ever was. Even though nobody can still see him, they are well aware of the fact that he is simply incredible on screen and in the ring.

Cena's part-time appearances have been remarkable for quite some time now. Every time he returns to WWE, fans know they are in for something special. The 45-year-old only seems to get better in the ring with age, performing moves and elevating fights beyond anything fans have seen from him during his full-time days.

The Champ has become a superstar who has the star power to elevate any segment, feud or match. This transition took place after he turned 40, earning him praise for staying relevant despite external commitments and a part-time schedule.

Edited by Prem Deshpande