Top 5 WWE Superstars who haven't changed brands since the 2016 Draft

Another WWE Draft is upon us as Vince McMahon & Co. look to shuffle things up, starting from this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be a two-night affair, extending to next week's Monday Night RAW.

As of now, only the RAW and SmackDown roster will be involved in the shake-up, despite WWE putting out a tweet indicating NXT's involvement. It was immediately removed though, and later clarified as an error from the company's social media team.

This untimely draft effectively means we will have a shaken up card leading into Survivor Series. As we find out which Superstars will be on the move this Friday, here are the top five names who have been on the same brand since the 2016 edition:

#5 Daniel Bryan (WWE SmackDown)

Image Credits: WWE

Five-time World Champion Daniel Bryan has been part of the blue brand since 2016. "The Master of the Yes Movement" retired from professional wrestling in February 2016, owing to medical issues arising from multiple concussions.

Following the return of brand extension that July, Bryan returned to regular TV programming as SmackDown General Manager. Under him and then-SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, the blue brand flourished, consistency producing superior shows.

After a two-year hiatus, Bryan was cleared to compete and made his in-ring return at Wrestlemania 34 in 2018, partnering Shane against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. He would then go on to last a record-breaking 76 minutes at the Greatest Royal Rumble after entering first.

After a brief Team Hell No reunion, he moved onto an amazing feud with long-time rival The Miz. He low-blowed AJ Styles en route to his fourth WWE Championship win, commencing his incredible heel run. The "Planet's Champion" would finally drop his belt after 145-days to Kofi Kingston at 'Mania 35.

After that stunning feud, he was part of various storylines, feuding with the likes of Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Bryan was last seen in an alliance with Drew Gulak and hasn't been on TV since the June 12th episode of SmackDown. It featured his loss to AJ Styles in the final of the WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament.