Top 6 John Cena Championship Matches

John Cena debuted in WWE on June 27, 2002. When you think about it, that's a long time ago. A lot of wins, losses, and matches in general. Out of all the matches he's had over the years, his in-ring ability and overall character have been both praised and questioned by his fans and haters alike. But Cena always seems to find himself in the middle of great feuds that have put on amazing matches. Cena's name has circled around world championships, especially the WWE Championship, a title he held a record 10 times. A lot of people don't like to see John Cena as champion, much less see it 16 times. Showing up and putting his body on the line for the fans, who most of the time would much rather boo him than cheer him.

Despite the negativity, Cena was one of the most loyal, hardworking, and passionate employees a Vince McMahon could ask for. It showed in his work ethic which was second to none, and it most definitely shows in the ring. John Cena is most definitely a future Hall of Famer. Part of that is due to all he's done for the business, which is shown when you bring up the fact that he is one of the most decorated WWE superstars of all time. One would have to guess that because he's had so many championship matches over the years, there has to be a few that stand out, because of how well he works in a WWE ring. These are my top 6 John Cena championship matches.

WWE Backlash 2007: John Cena(c) vs Randy Orton vs Edge vs Shawn Michaels

This is one of my favorites mainly because of the AMAZING ending, but everything in between was just as good. Granted, that is what happens when you put together so many combustible elements. A lot of people didn't like the match because of the finish.

But honestly, it gave the impression that on a different day, at a different time, HBK would've been the champ. Which would make him look strong in defeat, and most importantly, a contender and credible threat to the WWE Championship back then.

Of course, taking nothing away from Randy Orton and Edge. Each person in this match made it what it was, a classic. Despite anybody that booed Cena because it was cool because you genuinely think he sucks, or whatever the reason may be. The match itself was truly something to remember.

