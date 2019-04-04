Top 7 shows to watch during WrestleMania 2019 weekend

WrestleMania Weekend

The most anticipated wrestling weekend of the year is finally upon us! WrestleMania Weekend 2019! This weekend is jampacked with quality wrestling cards that are taking place all across New York City. Wrestling fans from across the globe are flying in to experience the biggest "Festival" of wrestling ever.

Between the multiple Independent shows, NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard, NXT Takeover and, of course, WrestleMania, there is something for every type of wrestling fan this weekend. I wanted to compile a list and give a small breakdown of the Top 7 shows that I am most excited for.

All of these shows are available to watch on either the WWE Network or on FITE TV. The Network is $9.99 (as you know) and the events on FITE TV are Pay Per View, available for various prices or in bundles, where you get many events at reduced prices. If you want to purchase a FITE TV event, download the app and redeem my code "odl7j82".

By doing this you get $10 free credit to purchase an event and I also get some credit. Also, for 24 hours after you sign up, you get 50% credit back from a purchase. For example, if you spend $16 on a show, you will get $8 back to spend on another show! I am not advertising FITE TV here, I am simply trying to help people get the best out of this glorious weekend.

So here are my Top 7 events this weekend!

#7. Josh Barnett's Bloodsport: FITE TV $14.99

Bloodsport

This is probably the most unique event of the weekend. Former UFC World Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett is hosting an MMA/Pro Wrestling hybrid event. The event is perfect for fans of hard striking and catch-based wrestling & submission. Every match will take place in a wrestling ring with no ropes and matches can be won by submission or knockout.

The card features some big names in MMA and Professional Wrestling. In the main event, Barnett takes on Japanese MMA and Pro Wrestling Legend, Minoru Suzuki. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir takes on MMA Legend Dan "The Beast" Severn.

Other names on the card include Tom Lawlor, Timothy Thatcher, Johnathan Gresham, and Hideki Suzuki. This truly is the perfect card for anyone who is a fan of both MMA and Pro Wrestling.

