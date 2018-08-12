Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 8 Paul Heyman promos of all-time

Paul Heyman, one of the greatest orators in the WWE.
Paul Heyman, one of the greatest orators in the WWE.

Paul Heyman is probably one of the best, if not the greatest workers on the mic in the WWE and in wrestling history.

The man oozes charisma and has time and time again shown the WWE Universe why he is one of the only managers/advocates still in the business today.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

He certainly has been in the spotlight recently, what with all the tension between him and his client or soon to be former client Brock Lesnar.

The man put on a brilliant display of emotion and drama in his interview with Renee Young, re-affirming his status as the greatest non-wrestler on the mic.

Be it hyping up Brock Lesnar and the Beast's matches or verbally setting straight his client's opponents, Paul Heyman has done it all, mic in hand.

So without further ado, here are eight of Paul Heyman's best promos ever!

#8 The reason she said yes...

We start off nice and easy with a more recent promo featuring Paul Heyman and his client Brock Lesnar. It was the RAW before Survivor Series, November 13th, 2017 and Brock Lesnar was scheduled to face AJ Styles, which the Beast eventually won.

As Heyman was attempting to hype up the match and talk up his client, the WWE Universe began shouting, "She said yes!", which caught the attention of the two men in the ring. Heyman then proceeded to deliver one of his best insults to date.

He simply informed the WWE Universe and the man who had just proposed that the only reason his bride to be said 'yes', was because she had never been up close to a 'Beast' like Brock Lesnar.

He then continued to build up his client by suggesting that when someone interrupts his promo, it would be like stepping into the ring with Brock, "You ain't got a chance!".


