Top AEW star to fulfill Cody Rhodes' prophecy and make a blockbuster debut at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes is looking to main event WrestleMania 40 again just two years after he jumped ship from AEW to WWE. The American Nightmare is one of the two participants currently confirmed for the Men’s 2024 Royal Rumble Match.

Rhodes recently talked about the possibility of a top wrestling star working for WWE. The person in question is none other than AEW World Champion MJF. Could the Devil himself fulfil his former mentor’s prophecy by making his blockbuster WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 40?

It could be possible. MJF recently revealed he hasn’t re-signed with AEW despite the rumors suggesting otherwise. The 27-year-old star told SI Media podcast he hasn’t signed a new deal, an extension, or anything in between.

"I’ve been saying the same thing [about my contract expiration date]. I never lied. January 1st, 2024. When stuff like that gets leaked out, it makes me laugh because I remember something leaked out about Cody [Rhodes] having secretly re-signed, and then he showed up [in WWE]. Something got leaked out about, you know, CM Punk and Tony Khan or you know… I think fans leak out things that they want to be true. I love AEW, I wanna stay in AEW. After this pay-per-view [Worlds End], it’s time to assess the situation for a professional setting. So… not yet [I haven’t re-signed]," said Friedman. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Hypothetically speaking, if MJF does sign with WWE, he could make his in-ring debut for the promotion at WrestleMania 40 similar to how his former mentor Cody Rhodes made his comeback (against Seth Rollins) at WrestleMania 38.

What did Cody Rhodes say about fans seeing MJF in WWE?

Cody Rhodes recently spoke to YES Network wherein he answered a question about MJF possibly joining WWE. The American Nightmare predicted fans will see The Salt of the Earth in WWE one day. Check out his comment below.

"I think one day, we will see MJF in WWE. I think one thing I'm really proud of him for. For those who don't know, MJF was one of my recruits, and probably the one I'm most excited about, just because his potential, his personality, his overall professionalism, his being. But one thing I'm proud of him for doing is, if you notice, he's put on a lot of muscle, and he's put it on safely over the last year and a half," he said.

MJF is all set to defend his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at Worlds End PPV event.

