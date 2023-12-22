Top AEW wrestler to debut in the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble match? Exploring the chances

The next premium live event for the company is Royal Rumble 2024, slated to take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have confirmed their participation in the traditional 30-man Royal Rumble match. However, fans might be in for an unexpected debut from none other than the current AEW World Champion, MJF.

This potential scenario arises from MJF's recent statement, disclosing that he has not yet re-signed his contract with AEW. Furthermore, the AEW star mentioned January 1, 2024, as the expiration date of his tenure if he doesn't sign an extension with Tony Khan's company. This opens the door for a potential move to WWE, with the chance of his much-anticipated debut at Royal Rumble 2024.

In previous interviews, the 27-year-old star has hinted at the possibility of transitioning from AEW to WWE, mentioning a bidding war between the two companies for his signature. Additionally, the recent return of CM Punk to the Stamford-based promotion after almost a decade adds more weight to the speculation of MJF's potential move.

It will undoubtedly be intriguing to witness how events unfold in the coming weeks and whether fans will experience another shock with the AEW World Champion making his debut in WWE.

Who is likely to win next year's Men's Royal Rumble 2024 match

As we journey down the road to Royal Rumble 2024, fans are already speculating on the potential winner of next year's traditional Men's Rumble match, as the victor will headline WrestleMania 40. Currently, the Best in the World stands out as a likely contender to emerge victorious.

This potential move is rooted to set up a mega match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Even when the Voice of the Voiceless announced his entry into the Rumble match, it was sparked by a confrontation with the Visionary, eventually leading to this compelling announcement.

Not only this, Punk also confirmed that, in the event of winning the traditional match, he might target the World Heavyweight Champion.

The intense rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM Punk predates the Second City Saint's arrival in the Stamford-based Promotion. A cold war has been simmering between these two since Punk's return to the company, adding even more significance to the potential outcome of Punk winning the Royal Rumble match. This will help in setting the stage for a mega showdown against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold and who will emerge as the winner of this traditional match next year.