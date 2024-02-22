Top babyface star to win the Elimination Chamber match after injuring and replacing Drew McIntyre? Possibility explored 

Drew McIntyre qualified for the Elimination Chamber match by defeating AJ Styles. The high-stakes bout is set to take place in Perth, Australia, on February 24, with the winner earning a chance to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Championship. A major twist could happen before the match.

Sami Zayn surprisingly failed to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. He has been on a losing streak, primarily because Drew McIntyre is playing mind games with him. While the former Intercontinental Champion is trying his best to keep his morals intact, his switch might flip soon.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that the company was building towards a program involving McIntyre and Zayn. The Underdog from the Underground could snap ahead of the Chamber match and attack the Scotsman backstage to exact revenge.

If Zayn injures Drew McIntyre, he could replace the latter in the Chamber match and end up winning it. With the storyline that the Canadian has never been able to defeat McIntyre, the latter might get himself inserted into the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40. This would make it a triple threat, with Seth Rollins facing the Scotsman and The Master Strategist.

Potential plans for Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that The Scottish Psychopath is currently the favorite to win the Elimination Chamber match and face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. However, he pointed out that the match has been done several times before, so the company may look to add Zayn to the mix:

''McIntyre makes the most storyline sense, but it’s a match that has been done many times. And they also seem to be building something for Sami Zayn with his continual losses and McIntyre as his rival and pushing the idea that Zayn has never beaten McIntyre,'' said Meltzer.

The February 19, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off with a singles match between McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. The seasoned wrestlers delivered a stellar contest, exchanging blows until Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa intervened. McIntyre emerged victorious, marking the first time anyone has pinned The American Nightmare since Roman Reigns did so at WrestleMania 39.

