Top Bloodline member to retire from WWE in-ring competition after Elimination Chamber 2025? Looking at the possibility

This week on WWE RAW, the Stamford-based promotion announced another massive match for Elimination Chamber 2025. Sami Zayn is now set to lock horns with Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match after the Honorary Uce forced Adam Pearce to confirm it. The OG Bloodline member appeared on the show and asserted that he would clash with the Prizefighter, seeking vengeance for all his actions.

However, the RAW General Manager confronted Zayn and warned him that this could be his last match, as he is not medically fit. Furthermore, an unsanctioned match allows Owens to do anything he wants to Zayn in this brutal singles bout. This entire development has fueled speculation that fans could witness a darker side of Owens at Elimination Chamber, where he might destroy Zayn in the most brutal way possible.

This violent assault could lead to Owens emerging as the victor, leaving Zayn motionless on a stretcher. Following this, WWE could announce that the Honorary Uce has been brutally taken out, potentially forcing him to retire from in-ring competition. However, it’s crucial to cite that this retirement angle would only be part of the storyline, bringing more heat to KO's dark new persona.

Additionally, this angle could set up Randy Orton’s return on the road to WrestleMania 41, as The Viper might make his comeback to seek vengeance, leading to Orton vs. Owens at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. A retirement storyline for Zayn following a potential brutal assault by Owens could be a monstrous way to book The Prizefighter for WrestleMania 41.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold at Elimination Chamber 2025 when Sami Zayn clashes with Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match.

WWE could book an interesting stipulation for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41

If WWE plans to book Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn for another match at WrestleMania 41, the company could add a major stipulation to their bout. One fan online suggested that Triple H could book their rematch at the Showcase of the Immortals under the Hell in a Cell stipulation.

This barbaric structure would allow WWE to escalate their feud to a whole new level and present it in a more intense manner. Previously, Owens has delivered many memorable moments in the Hell in a Cell structure. So, if Owens and Zayn collide in another match on the Grandest Stage of Them All, HIAC could be one of the most suitable stipulations for their rivalry.

However, the outcome of their Elimination Chamber match will be a key factor in determining the future of both stars at WWE WrestleMania 41.

