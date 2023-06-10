Top champion to become a free agent, new blue brand stars - 4 possible directions for Carmelo Hayes following his appearance on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown was an epic show this week. It featured numerous Money in the Bank qualifying matches, the continuation of The Bloodline saga, and even a new championship belt introduced.

In addition to those events, SmackDown also featured a special appearance from two NXT stars. Trick Williams and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes were ringside during part of the program, specifically a bout pitting Baron Corbin and Butch against each other.

Carmelo Hayes is one of NXT's brightest stars, currently the champion ever since winning the title from Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend. Trick is much newer to pro wrestling, but he's quickly coming along.

With Melo and Trick appearing in the crowd on Friday Night SmackDown, many are wondering what could be next for the reigning NXT Champion and Trick. Could the two be moving to the blue brand full-time?

Below are four possible directions for Carmelo Hayes following his appearance on WWE SmackDown.

#4. He could fight Baron Corbin in a special one-off appearance on SmackDown

Baron Corbin on NXT

Baron Corbin and Carmelo Hayes have had issues for a few weeks now. Their problems stem from a shocking appearance by The Lone Wolf. Following a bout between Hayes and Noam Dar, Baron viciously attacked Carmelo, laying him out.

The former United States Champion has since called out NXT stars for being disrespectful and intends to reclaim the brand, specifically by winning the NXT Championship. Still, given their interaction on WWE SmackDown, their eventual bout might not even be an NXT sanctioned match.

Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin could have a special NXT Championship match live on Friday Night SmackDown in the coming weeks. The blue brand has been home to NXT title bouts before, most notably Solo Sikoa defending the North American Championship, so it wouldn't be out of the question. From there, Hayes would likely return to NXT.

#3. Carmelo Hayes could join WWE SmackDown full-time alongside Trick Williams

There is another school of thought, however. Instead of building towards a big match on NXT, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams could be transitioning to WWE's main roster. The decision would be a logical one.

Many expected for Carmelo to be called up in the 2023 WWE Draft despite holding the NXT Championship. When it didn't happen, some were shocked, while others believed it was still going to happen sooner rather than later. This could be proof of that.

Trick Williams is arguably not yet ready for the main roster, but given that he delivers on the mic and as Carmelo's corner man, the move could work. He could develop further during live events and dark matches, thus giving him much needed experience. Could both stars be called up full-time?

#2. Hayes and Williams could resume business as usual on NXT

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

While there's certainly a chance that WWE had Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams appear on WWE SmackDown as a means of hyping up an upcoming bout on the blue brand or to join the brand full-time, there's other possibilities that feel more likely.

Specifically, things may become business as usual for the reigning NXT Champion. Instead of the appearance on Friday Night SmackDown leading to more, it could have simply been a means to both get attention on the Baron Corbin rivalry and to be used as a storytelling device.

The company sees value in the NXT brand and wants it to grow. By giving the brand spotlight on their biggest weekly show, more fans may be enticed to check out NXT's program. The same logic could be applicable with Bron Breakker's challenge to Seth Rollins. Melo's appearance could just be a one-off and things will go back to normal now.

#1. The A-Champion and Trick Williams could be declared as free agents

The 2023 WWE Draft featured a lot of exciting elements. Wrestlers were moved across from RAW to SmackDown and vice versa. Numerous superstars were called up to the main event. Additionally, the company introduced the free agents category.

Free agents have the ability to roam to any brand they choose or even sign with a brand later on if the deal is right. Some of the stars selected include Mustafa Ali, Baron Corbin, Brock Lesnar, Omos, Cedric Alexander, Von Wagner, and Xyon Quinn.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams may be entered into the free agent pool moving forward. This would allow for them to continue to appear on NXT, especially for as long as Hayes is the champion, but also follow Corbin to RAW & SmackDown as they please. If nothing else, the move would give WWE freedom in how they move forward with the duo.

