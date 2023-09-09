Top champion to begin a story with a dream rival on SmackDown? - 4 Blockbuster feuds for Tiffany Stratton on WWE's main roster

Tiffany Stratton is one of the brightest prospects in the WWE women's division. She is one of the key figures on NXT. In fact, she is the reigning NXT Women's Champion and has been the face of the women's division for a few months now.

At just 24 years old, Stratton has the potential to have an illustrious career in the promotion. She signed with the company in August 2021 and made her in-ring debut by November of the same year.

In the two years since, she has improved at a rapid rate, which led her to a championship win. Now, Stratton has appeared in the crowd on a handful of main roster television shows and even the Payback Premium Live Event.

While it isn't yet clear when the talented star may reach the main roster, there are several big-time feuds she could have upon joining. This article will look at some of the biggest and most intriguing rivalries the NXT Women's Champion could have on RAW and SmackDown.

Below are four blockbuster feuds for Tiffany Stratton on WWE's main roster.

#4. Tiffany and Becky Lynch's NXT match could lead to a main roster feud

Becky Lynch is arguably one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time. The star is not only a legend of the industry but has helped elevate women's wrestling to unprecedented levels.

The Man is set to return to her old stomping grounds. She will go one-on-one against Tiffany Stratton on the upcoming edition of NXT. She was on the brand prior to being called up to the main roster almost a decade ago.

While it remains to be seen how their bout goes on NXT, the feud could carry over to WWE's main roster. Tiffany Stratton intends to make it to the "Tiffy top." Feuding with The Man on RAW is arguably as high as someone can reach in this industry.

#3. Bianca Belair and Tiffany Stratton are super athletes

Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has been a top star on WWE's main roster since moving to Monday Night RAW. She has since been dominant on both the red brand and Friday Night SmackDown over the past three years.

The uber-athletic and charismatic Belair has managed to hold both the RAW Women's Championship and the SmackDown Women's Championship. She also briefly held the WWE Women's Championship.

In many ways, both Bianca and Tiffany are the prototypes of the modern female wrestling athlete. They're powerful, in fantastic shape, athletic, and charismatic. Both women are the total package, making a feud between the two very intriguing.

#2. IYO SKY and Stratton both utilize the Moonsault as a finisher

IYO SKY doing the Moonsault

IYO SKY is one of the most talented superstars in WWE. She is a high flier and represents one-third of Damage CTRL. Bayley and Dakota Kai are her fellow stablemates, but The Genius of The Sky has stood out as a singles star in recent months.

Just like Stratton, IYO SKY is a former NXT Women's Champion. Since joining the main roster, the Damage CTRL member has held the tag team titles on multiple occasions and is the reigning WWE Women's Champion.

Another point of comparison between the two is their finishers. Both of the talented champions use Moonsault variations to win their bouts. Seeing the two clash to determine who has the more effective Moonsault could be fun.

#1. Tiffany Stratton has discussed her desire to battle Charlotte Flair in WWE

One of the most interesting feuds Tiffany Stratton could have in WWE is with Charlotte Flair. The Queen is one of the most talented and successful athletes in the company.

The current NXT Women's Champion even discussed her desire to wrestle The Queen, believing that the pair would have great in-ring chemistry.

"If anybody wants to step up, go right ahead. There are some women on the main roster, you know, I want to wrestle the best woman in the world. I think Charlotte Flair is on that level. She's the best to ever do it, in my opinion, and I feel like in a lot of other people's opinions. I would love to have a match with her. I think we'd have great in-ring chemistry. I think it would be a banger match and a must-see."

For Tiffany to call Charlotte the best to ever do it, there's clearly a great deal of respect and admiration on her end. Still, their inevitable match and feud would likely be far more disrespectful and, thus, more entertaining.

