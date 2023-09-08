Top duo to make WWE return after 36 months and help Seth Rollins become a double champion? Exploring the potential

Seth Rollins is set to team up with John Cena against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci at WWE Superstar Spectacle tonight. The Visionary might decide to go after Gunther after the match and get unexpected help in the process.

Tonight’s event could feature a surprise appearance by Seth Rollins’ former stable mates, Authors of Pain, in order to help him even the odds against Imperium. AOP was released from their WWE contracts in September 2020.

The dominant tag team could help their former mentor take on Imperium. The confrontation could lead to a title-for-title match between World Heavyweight Champion Rollins and Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Drip God is no stranger to being a double champion. He took the United States Championship off of John Cena after their iconic match at SummerSlam 2015. The win made Rollins both the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and the United States Champion.

Seth Rollins had also been a double champion in 2019. The former Shield star was the Universal Champion when he won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Braun Strowman on the August 19, 2019 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Seth Rollins has a history with AOP

The AOP were arguably the most dominant tag team during their run in Triple H’s version of NXT. The duo won the brand’s tag team titles at the expense of DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa). They arrived on the main roster, where they dismissed their manager, Paul Ellering.

Rollins and AOP entered into an alliance on WWE RAW in December 2019. The Monday Night Messiah introduced Akam and Rezar as his enforcers against Kevin Owens on the December 9 episode of the red brand.

According to Fightful Select, AOP has been under a WWE contract since 2022, and there have been talks of utilizing the group on NXT or on the main roster.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.