Seth Rollins: 3 times 'The Architect' became a double champion in WWE

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.89K // 20 Aug 2019, 15:30 IST

Seth Rollins has always found success at WrestleManias and SummerSlams

It's no secret that Seth Rollins is one of the most talented and over Superstars in the company today. His accomplishments go far and beyond any other Superstars' who have competed in WWE as long as he has.

Rollins was the only member of The Shield to be an NXT Champion, and therefore he was seen as a successful prospect since the beginning. With each passing year, he has become more and more successful in the company.

In 2015, Rollins joined a class of elite superstars who held two championship belts simultaneously for the company. Other notable legendary superstars who have achieved this feat include Shaun Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H.

However, Rollins seems to be above the rest at the moment as now he has achieved this feat three times in his WWE career.

In this article, we will look at the 3 times Seth Rollins became a double champion for the biggest wrestling promotion in the world:

#1 First double championships - 2015

Seth Rollins held the WWE and US Championships together

Seth Rollins' road to becoming a double champion began at WrestleMania 31. During a match between the champion Brock Lesnar and challenger Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship, Rollins inserted himself late into the match by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Rollins then pinned Reigns to take home the title.

Following up this victory, The Architect was hungry for more. He crossed paths with John Cena and the two got into a feud while Cena was the United States Champion.

This resulted in a match being between the two men for SummerSlam 2015, where both the Championships were on the line in a 'winner take all' stipulation.

The match is famous because Jon Stewart ran to the ring to help John Cena during the match, but instead attacked the Leader of Cenation, helping Rollins win the match and thus become a double champion.

