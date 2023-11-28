Top duo Triple H secretly re-signed to return on WWE RAW and protect CM Punk from Seth Rollins? Exploring the chances

When CM Punk made his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames, much of the WWE Universe was happy to see him back. However, the one man who was not pleased with the 45-year-old’s return was World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

When Punk was busy soaking in the love from the crowd in Chicago, Rollins was busy screaming obscenities at The Best in the World. Based on his reaction, it's clear that Rollins isn't fond of Punk, and the latter might need help from a popular tag team duo to ward off attacks from The Visionary.

The tag team in question is The Authors of Pain. Based on rumors, Triple H has secretly re-signed the duo to WWE. If that's the case, the Stamford-based promotion could book an angle where CM Punk could form a faction along with Authors of Pain and take on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Even though the angle is speculative, it makes sense because, during his previous run in WWE, Punk was a master at leading factions. Also, by aligning Authors of Pain along with the 45-year-old, WWE will be able to build the faction like never before.

Triple H spoke highly about CM Punk after Survivor Series

Despite strong rumors, not many believed CM Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames would happen until it happened. This doubt was mainly due to how Punk left WWE in 2014. However, since then, it seems as if time has healed many wounds.

At the press conference after Survivor Series: WarGames, Triple H spoke highly about CM Punk. The Game mentioned that despite how wrestling fans perceive Punk, they can't deny that he sparks conversation. Praising the 45-year-old, the WWE Chief Content Officer said:

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly, but we are incredibly excited about it, you know, it's been a long time. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go." [From 0:01 - 0:54]

Despite whatever transpired between them, it's good to see Triple H and Punk mend their relationship. Given that both parties have decided to start fresh, it will be interesting to see what Punk achieves in his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here