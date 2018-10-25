×
5 Revolutionary female wrestlers in WWE

Bryan Williams
Top 5 / Top 10
231   //    25 Oct 2018, 21:36 IST

Women who changed wrestling for good
Women who changed wrestling for good

Professional wrestling is for everyone. Regardless of age, sex, ethnicity or otherwise, it is an artform that can be partaken in and enjoyed by all. With that being said, professional wrestling is a sport where representation matters immensely.

When you are a minority fan, it feels amazing to be able to put yourself in the shoes of a larger-than-life character that looks exactly like you. So when you look at some of the women in the WWE, you're looking at the heroes of so many little girls all around the world.

And now with the first the first ever all-female pay-per-view WWE Evolution coming this Sunday, decades of progress made in the world of women's wrestling can be celebrated. At this time, I would like to take a few moments to talk about some women who helped revolutionize women's wrestling.

#5 Bull Nakano

Bull!
Bull!

To the average wrestling fan, this name may not ring any bells. Be assured, Bull Nakano was one of the most formidable wrestlers of the 80's and 90's. You look at the above picture and you see a truly grisly image: giant spiked hair, a painted face, a leather vest and a permanent scowl.

This picture embodies everything I love about this woman: she is brutal as hell. She lived to cause pain, taking joy in crushing her opponent's limbs or yanking on her hair, all with a painted-up grin on her face.

If you're coming up in the Japanese wrestling scene, there's no doubt that you must be tough. So to stand out in a pack like that must mean you're the baddest of the bad, and that she was. She competed and won titles all over the world before landing in the WWE in 1994, defeating future Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze for the WWF Women's Championship.

Her WWE career was short, but the trail of bodies she left in her wake throughout her 15 year career. Just go back and watch some of her matches with the likes of Manami Toyota and Aja Kong and you'll see some of the best wrestling you've ever seen.

Hello, everyone! I'm Bryan Williams, and I am just a sports fan from Cleveland, Ohio looking to share some hot takes about my favorite sports, from football to WWE.
