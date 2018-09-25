Top five matches of Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world right now. He is widely respected by his peers and fans for his recent performances in WWE. Being the current WWE Universal champion in his first reign, Roman Reigns is also a four-time WWE Champion, He is also a one-time Intercontinental Champion, a one-time United States champion and former Royal Rumble Winner. Roman Reigns became the twenty-eight triple crown champion and the seventeenth Grand Slam Champion.

Roman Reigns is one of the toughest and meanest in WWE right now. He has a tendency to improve constantly and has shown the same with his performances over the years as he hones his craft. He is the sort of talent who stars in the main event. He has headlined numerous pay-per-view events including last four WrestleMania. During his time in WWE, he has been a part of multiple memorable matches in his career.

The list features five of his best matches in WWE so far-

#5 Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns (Royal Rumble 2017)

Kevin Owens defended his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in a No Disqualification Match, whereas his best friend Chris Jericho was suspended above the ring in a shark cage. Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns is one of the best matches of PG era.

#4 Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns (Fastlane 2015)

One of the most influential match in wrestling history in recent times. Almost a month before the Roman Reigns' big match against Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns had to face off against the megastar Daniel Bryan to see who would actually be going to the upcoming Wrestlemania 31 main event.

The WWE Championship #1 Contendership was on the line and the two earned plenty of plaudits from the crowds. It was very obvious at the time that Daniel Bryan was only in this contest in an effort to give Roman Reigns the toughest match likely before Wrestlemania 31. This was also Roman Reigns best singles match up until that point and still remains one of the greatest matches of his career.

