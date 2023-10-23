Top heel to cost Damian Priest against Jey Uso on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Damian Priest is set to go against Jey Uso on WWE RAW this week. The match takes place a week after Jimmy Uso cost his twin brother and Cody Rhodes their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Judgment Day on the red brand.

It is possible that Priest could lose the match due to a distraction from a top heel. The star is none other than JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace can potentially (accidentally) cost The Archer of Infamy his match against Main Event Jey on WWE RAW tomorrow night – ruining all his chances of joining the top faction.

McDonagh had previously cost The Judgment Day their tag team titles against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at Fastlane 2023. The former Jordan Devlin accidentally hit Priest with the Money in the Bank briefcase, turning the tide in favor of the faces.

He was almost choked out by Senor Money in the Bank during a backstage segment on RAW after Fastlane. He was then told by Rhea Ripley to take care of Drew McIntyre, which he failed to do because the Scottish Warrior absolutely destroyed him during their match.

Did JD McDonagh help Finn Balor and Damian Priest last week on WWE RAW?

No, McDonagh didn’t help Balor and Priest during their match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso last week on WWE RAW. On the contrary, it was Jimmy Uso who showed up unannounced to cost his twin and The American Nightmare their titles.

It remains to be seen if Finn Balor’s former protégé will show up on the red brand this week. If he does, he better have a convincing reason for his presence because Damian Priest will tear him apart if he doesn’t.

WWE RAW takes place live at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, this week.

