Top Judgment Day member to expose Dominik Mysterio for cheating on Liv Morgan? Exploring WWE RAW possibility

Tonight’s edition of WWE RAW will be the first edition of the flagship show following Saturday Night’s Main Event, and chaos is sure to ensue. The Judgment Day has been on a bumpy road in recent times. This week, a major revelation could happen as a top stable member might expose Dominik Mysterio for cheating on Liv Morgan behind her back.

Morgan has been absent from WWE since RAW after WrestleMania 41. She landed a role in the film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo and needed time off her busy WWE schedule to shoot her part. However, a recent report revealed she had wrapped up her part and impressed everyone with her performance. Moreover, she is expected to return on tonight’s edition of the red brand.

In a shocking twist, Finn Balor might execute a master plan and manipulate Liv Morgan upon her return by telling her that he introduced a new member, Roxanne Perez, to help her and Raquel Rodriguez. However, “Dirty” Dom was busy flirting with Perez as she gave everyone gifts, including Mysterio.

To further escalate tensions, The Prince could reveal that after RAW, Dominik Mysterio went on a date with Roxanne Perez. He dropped a hint regarding the same via his tweet last week, asking “Dirty” Dom who was with him the previous night, laying the foundation for the reveal.

Balor’s master plan of breaking up Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio might work well and could kick off another love triangle involving the power couple.

The angle proposed above is pure speculation for now and hasn't been confirmed yet.

WWE Intercontinental Champion reveals why women are attracted to him

Dominik Mysterio might be one of the hated heel superstars currently in WWE. However, no one can discredit that Dom Dom has a special ability to attract women. There is a long list of WWE women attracted to him, including Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and now Roxanne Perez.

Dominik Mysterio revealed his take on the same, while speaking in an interview on the Intoxicados Podcast. The Intercontinental Champion credited his mullet and mustache for giving him magical powers to pull in women.

"I feel like as I got older, and the mullet started getting longer, it gave me like magical powers. Along with the hair and the moustache, I feel like girls like weird. And I'm a good, weird-looking dude," said Mysterio.

Seeing how The Judgment Day saga unfolds in the coming weeks on the red brand will be interesting for the WWE Universe.

