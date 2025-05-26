  • home icon
Top Judgment Day member to expose Dominik Mysterio for cheating on Liv Morgan? Exploring WWE RAW possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified May 26, 2025 04:48 GMT
Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio (Pic Credit: WWE on YouTube & WWEEspana on X)

Tonight’s edition of WWE RAW will be the first edition of the flagship show following Saturday Night’s Main Event, and chaos is sure to ensue. The Judgment Day has been on a bumpy road in recent times. This week, a major revelation could happen as a top stable member might expose Dominik Mysterio for cheating on Liv Morgan behind her back.

Morgan has been absent from WWE since RAW after WrestleMania 41. She landed a role in the film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo and needed time off her busy WWE schedule to shoot her part. However, a recent report revealed she had wrapped up her part and impressed everyone with her performance. Moreover, she is expected to return on tonight’s edition of the red brand.

In a shocking twist, Finn Balor might execute a master plan and manipulate Liv Morgan upon her return by telling her that he introduced a new member, Roxanne Perez, to help her and Raquel Rodriguez. However, “Dirty” Dom was busy flirting with Perez as she gave everyone gifts, including Mysterio.

To further escalate tensions, The Prince could reveal that after RAW, Dominik Mysterio went on a date with Roxanne Perez. He dropped a hint regarding the same via his tweet last week, asking “Dirty” Dom who was with him the previous night, laying the foundation for the reveal.

Balor’s master plan of breaking up Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio might work well and could kick off another love triangle involving the power couple.

The angle proposed above is pure speculation for now and hasn't been confirmed yet.

Dominik Mysterio might be one of the hated heel superstars currently in WWE. However, no one can discredit that Dom Dom has a special ability to attract women. There is a long list of WWE women attracted to him, including Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and now Roxanne Perez.

Dominik Mysterio revealed his take on the same, while speaking in an interview on the Intoxicados Podcast. The Intercontinental Champion credited his mullet and mustache for giving him magical powers to pull in women.

"I feel like as I got older, and the mullet started getting longer, it gave me like magical powers. Along with the hair and the moustache, I feel like girls like weird. And I'm a good, weird-looking dude," said Mysterio.
Seeing how The Judgment Day saga unfolds in the coming weeks on the red brand will be interesting for the WWE Universe.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

