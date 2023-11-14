Top Judgment Day member to be kicked out of the group after Survivor Series: WarGames match? Analyzing the possibility

The Judgment Day is set for a showdown at Survivor Series: WarGames. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio will collide with Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso at the November 25 premium live event.

With that said, tonight’s event of WWE RAW might lead to an unceremonious exit of a top star from the faction after Survivor Series: WarGames. The person in question is none other than Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy made several eyes roll with his promo on the red brand this week.

Expand Tweet

Priest’s days with the top faction might be numbered on WWE RAW. It was clear as crystal that Finn Balor didn’t appreciate his friend calling himself the leader of The Judgment Day. The promo might create more trouble for the group from within.

It is worth mentioning that WWE has been teasing a solo run for Damian Priest ever since he won the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the namesake premium live event back in the summer. Plus, he is seen to develop differences with Rhea Ripley in the last several weeks.

Could a former champion replace Damian Priest in Judgment Day after Survivor Series: WarGames?

Word on the internet is that WWE is looking to turn the four-on-four Men’s Survivor Series: WarGames match into a five-on-five affair. According to reports, Triple H is reportedly looking to insert Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton into the match.

The Scottish Warrior is expected to join Judgment Day’s side in the lead-up to the Premium Live Event. It is possible that McIntyre could replace Damian Priest permanently in the group after the dust settles on Survivor Series next Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Orton, on the other hand, is reportedly set to be the fifth and final member of Team Cody Rhodes at WarGames. It remains to be seen if the Viper will return in time for the big match.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.