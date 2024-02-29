Top Judgment Day star to betray Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania and help Becky Lynch win Women's World title? Tease explored

Rhea Ripley is set to meet her biggest competition at WWE WrestleMania XL as she will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. While Mami has the numbers advantage in her favor, courtesy of The Judgement Day, a surprising twist could lead to The Man pulling off an upset to win her seventh Women's Title.

Becky Lynch won the opportunity to challenge Ripley at The Showcase of Immortals after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match at WWE's recently concluded premium live event. Following the win, the six-time Women's Champion appeared on The Bump, where she talked about various topics, including her upcoming battle against Mami.

Lynch also talked about her connection with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, stating that she has known the two longer than Rhea Ripley has. The Man also teased The Judgment Day switching sides at WrestleMania XL.

Becky Lynch was trained by Finn Balor during the early days of her pro wrestling career as she was a part of the former NXT Champion's wrestling school in Ireland. The duo still share a close bond, and Finn turning on Rhea Ripley to cost her the Women's World Championship could be an exciting twist in the storyline.

Popular WWE star believes Becky Lynch will dethrone Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL

WWE has been teasing a feud between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley over the last several months. The duo will finally meet at WrestleMania XL after The Man earned the opportunity to challenge for the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber.

While Mami is the favorite heading into the match, NXT star Lyra Valkyria believes that Becky will walk out of The Showcase of Immortals with gold around her waist:

"That is such a good question because I've stepped into the ring with both. And that has been on my mind, wondering who's going to come out on top there because Rhea is truly like a different animal entirely in the ring. It's almost like Becky [Lynch] dares people to doubt her, you know. Every time they think she would go down, she just comes out on top. She always finds a way. I'm going to have to put my money behind Becky on this one."

The duo came face-to-face on RAW this past Monday. However, Becky was attacked by Nia Jax. The Man will get a chance to settle her differences with Jax on the red brand next week.

