Top-level champion, popular star set for major push - 5 Superstars who must move to SmackDown on Night Two of the WWE Draft 2023 

The WWE Draft is officially underway. The big-time event started on Friday with SmackDown and continued onto The SmackDown LowDown on Saturday. It will then presumably finish up with RAW and potentially RAW Talk on Monday.

There were some big picks for both brands on night one. RAW retained the services of Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch, but also gained NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell, Imperium, and even Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile, SmackDown kept Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and others but also received Bobby Lashley, the returning AJ Styles, and Bianca Belair, among others. Still, there are some stars left to be drafted on Monday.

Of those set to be selected, a handful should absolutely be moved to Friday Night SmackDown. Most wrestlers can fit in well on any brand, but either to shake things up or offer intriguing storyline opportunities, these five are needed on the blue brand.

Below are five Superstars who must move to SmackDown on Night Two of the WWE Draft 2023.

#5. LA Knight should remain on SmackDown

LA Knight on SmackDown

LA Knight is a veteran wrestler currently appearing on SmackDown. The Megastar first began wrestling 20 years ago and even had a cup of coffee in developmental before signing with WWE again in 2021. He then reported to NXT before moving up to the blue brand last year.

Knight shouldn't be moved away from Friday Night SmackDown come Monday. He's slowly building momentum, where even in defeat, LA Knight is still getting more and more popular. It would be unwise to mess with what's starting to work.

Given that he has victories over both Rey Mysterio and Butch as of late along with his rising popularity, SmackDown will be the perfect spot to Knight. He can rise from the middle of the card to the upper echelon of performers. If WWE pushes him, he could become a top star on the blue brand.

#4. Jey Uso & #3. Jimmy Uso, The Usos have a story to tell with The Bloodline

The Usos are one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. They first began training in developmental back in 2009. The twins have gone on to become record-breaking tag team champions. On top of having numerous championship reigns, they're the longest reigning champions in the company's illustrous history.

Much like LA Knight, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso should remain on Friday Night SmackDown. While The Bloodline has been an ongoing story for almost three years now, there's still meat on the bone.

The new wrinkles of there being cracks in The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa possibly attacking his brothers, and Roman Reigns' clear animosity towards the twins offers plenty of exciting intrigue. A move to RAW would eliminate many of WWE's best storytelling opportunities. Plus, many still hope to see Jey stand up to Roman eventually.

#2. Austin Theory must bring the United States Championship to SmackDown

Austin Theory

Austin Theory is one of the top names in WWE. He's the reigning and defending United States Champion, currently in his second reign with the coveted title. He also battled and defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

A-Town's Finest should move from Monday Night RAW to Friday Night SmackDown for a handful of reasons. For starters, he's never been a full-time SmackDown star, so the move could help freshen him up.

Beyond that, RAW drafted the Intercontinental Champion Gunther during the first night of the WWE Draft. SmackDown needs a secondary champion of their own, thus Austin must be drafted to the blue brand. Plus, given Roman's limited schedule, the show needs a champion more than ever.

#1. Piper Niven should move to WWE SmackDown to team up with recently called-up stars

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: The mysterious and alluring pair of #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team Champions @wwe_alba @IslaDawn are officially heading to #SmackDown and bringing their witchy ways with them EXCLUSIVE: The mysterious and alluring pair of #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team Champions @wwe_alba & @IslaDawn are officially heading to #SmackDown and bringing their witchy ways with them https://t.co/CdTctkJIvw

Piper Niven is one of the most underrated superstars in WWE. She's currently a member of the Monday Night RAW roster. She was away from television for several months last year and into the beginning of 2022, but returned to action during the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The Scottish Superstar should also join the blue brand. She has been a member of both the NXT UK and Monday Night RAW rosters during her WWE tenure. But she's never been an active member of the SmackDown roster yet.

Friday Night SmackDown drafted NXT's Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. The two women are NXT UK alumni and Scottish, just like Piper. They've talked about wanting to work together in the past. Could the three be a dominant faction on SmackDown? For now, only time will tell.

